Lydia Ko gives fans a glimpse of her break before heading to her next tournament

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 17, 2025 10:57 GMT
Syndication: Naples Daily News - Source: Imagn
Lydia Ko (Image Source: Imagn)

After enjoying a break of a couple of weeks, Lydia Ko is gearing up for her LPGA return next week. She recently posted about heading to her next stop in the Republic of Korea for the upcoming International Crown.

Lydia Ko is a 23-time winner on the LPGA Tour and is currently ranked World No. 4 in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. She last played at the Hana Financial Group Championship, where she tied for 44th. Following the KLPGA event, she went on a golf break and spent some quality time with her husband.

On Thursday, October 16, the former World No. 1 posted a couple of photographs from the vacation. The first one featured her alongside her pet dog Kai and the second picture was of her in a red bikini with her husband Chung Jun.

"Loved the R&R… now off to 🇰🇷 to represent team World at International Crown," she wrote in caption.
For the uninitiated, the International Crown is scheduled to be played from October 23 to 26 at New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea. The event will feature eight teams consisting of 32 star players from different countries.

The seven of the eight teams are qualified nations while the last team is Team World, featuring Ko, Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, and Wei-Ling Tsu.

The International Crown 2025 will take place over four days in three formats. The first three days will be played in fourball, while the semifinals and the final on Sunday will feature one foursome and two singles matches.

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 teams ft. Lydia Ko explored

Team Thailand is the defending champion at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown (Image Source: Getty)
Team Thailand is the defending champion at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at all the teams for the upcoming International Crown 2025:

1) United States

  • Angel Yin (7)
  • Lauren Coughlin (14)
  • Lilia Vu (19)
  • Yealimi Noh* (24)

2) Japan

  • Miyū Yamashita (6)
  • Rio Takeda (11)
  • Mao Saigo (12)
  • Ayaka Furue (21)

3) South Korea

  • Kim Hyo-joo (8)
  • Ryu Hae-ran (9)
  • Ko Jin-young (16)
  • Choi Hye-jin (23)

4) Australia

  • Minjee Lee (4)
  • Hannah Green (15)
  • Grace Kim (27)
  • Stephanie Kyriacou (35)

5) Thailand

  • Atthaya Thitikul (1)
  • Ariya Jutanugarn (18)
  • Chanettee Wannasaen (36)
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn* (78)

6) Sweden

  • Maja Stark (13)
  • Madelene Sagström (31)
  • Ingrid Lindblad (40)
  • Linn Grant (42)

7) World Team

  • Lydia Ko (New Zealand) (3)
  • Charley Hull (England) (10)
  • Brooke Henderson (Canada) (54)
  • Hsu Wei-ling (Chinese Taipei) (83)
8) China

  • Yin Ruoning (5)
  • Zhang Weiwei (99)
  • Yan Liu (104)
  • Ruixin Liu* (126)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.



