Lydia Ko gives fans a glimpse of her break before heading to her next tournament

After enjoying a break of a couple of weeks, Lydia Ko is gearing up for her LPGA return next week. She recently posted about heading to her next stop in the Republic of Korea for the upcoming International Crown.Lydia Ko is a 23-time winner on the LPGA Tour and is currently ranked World No. 4 in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. She last played at the Hana Financial Group Championship, where she tied for 44th. Following the KLPGA event, she went on a golf break and spent some quality time with her husband.On Thursday, October 16, the former World No. 1 posted a couple of photographs from the vacation. The first one featured her alongside her pet dog Kai and the second picture was of her in a red bikini with her husband Chung Jun.&quot;Loved the R&amp;R… now off to 🇰🇷 to represent team World at International Crown,&quot; she wrote in caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the uninitiated, the International Crown is scheduled to be played from October 23 to 26 at New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea. The event will feature eight teams consisting of 32 star players from different countries.The seven of the eight teams are qualified nations while the last team is Team World, featuring Ko, Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, and Wei-Ling Tsu.The International Crown 2025 will take place over four days in three formats. The first three days will be played in fourball, while the semifinals and the final on Sunday will feature one foursome and two singles matches.Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 teams ft. Lydia Ko exploredTeam Thailand is the defending champion at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown (Image Source: Getty)Here's a look at all the teams for the upcoming International Crown 2025:1) United StatesAngel Yin (7)Lauren Coughlin (14)Lilia Vu (19)Yealimi Noh* (24)2) JapanMiyū Yamashita (6)Rio Takeda (11)Mao Saigo (12)Ayaka Furue (21)3) South KoreaKim Hyo-joo (8)Ryu Hae-ran (9)Ko Jin-young (16)Choi Hye-jin (23)4) AustraliaMinjee Lee (4)Hannah Green (15)Grace Kim (27)Stephanie Kyriacou (35)5) ThailandAtthaya Thitikul (1)Ariya Jutanugarn (18)Chanettee Wannasaen (36)Pajaree Anannarukarn* (78)6) SwedenMaja Stark (13)Madelene Sagström (31)Ingrid Lindblad (40)Linn Grant (42)7) World TeamLydia Ko (New Zealand) (3)Charley Hull (England) (10)Brooke Henderson (Canada) (54)Hsu Wei-ling (Chinese Taipei) (83)8) ChinaYin Ruoning (5)Zhang Weiwei (99)Yan Liu (104)Ruixin Liu* (126)