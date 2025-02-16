Lydia Ko gives a priceless reaction to her 15-year-old throwback photo

Lydia Ko gave a priceless reaction to her 15-year-old throwback photo. The USGA’s Instagram page shared a series of 16 pictures on their Instagram page of some of the professional golfers from their amateur days. The series of photos showed Scottie Scheffler from the 2010 US Junior Amateur, Bryson DeChambeau from the 2010 US Junior Amateur, Nelly Korda from the 2013 US Women's Open, Justin Thomas from the 2010 US Junior Amateur, Tommy Fleetwood from the 2009 Walker Cup, Lydia Ko from the 2010 Women's World Amateur Team Championship, Rory McIlroy from the 2007 Walker Cup and more golfers.

The post also carried a caption, that read:

“Who looks the exact same?”

Later, Ko shared her photo from the post as her Instagram story and gave a reaction using emoticons. Her reaction was:

“😂😂😂”

Lydia Ko's younger self ( via Lydia Ko's Instagram story)

On the next story, she uploaded another recent photo of her. In it, Ko could be seen in her post-workout form, wearing a white T-shirt and black tights and taking a mirror selfie with her white mug.

Lydia Ko ( via Lydia Ko's Instagram story)

Ko last played at the 2025 Founders Cup to finish at T48 with a score of 1 under 283. Before that, she played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to land in sixth place with a score of 13 under 275.

Lydia Ko explained the reason behind her Olympic tattoo

Ko received a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics with a score of 10 under 278. Before that, she already won the bronze and silver medals at the Olympics. Now, as she won all three types of medals at the Olympics, she got a special tattoo to tell her journey in the sport.

Later, she revealed the reason behind her tattoo and how much she liked the Olympic rings. She said (via Olympics.com):

“I really like my Olympic Rings (tattoo)…and when I won the gold, I reached out to the tattoo artist that did my Rings and said, ‘Do you have any good ideas for the three (medals)?... The idea was, depending on what colour medal I got, it’s taller, so even though Mount Fuji is the tallest (in real life), the Eiffel Tower is the tallest for me (and my tattoo).”

She continued, “All of my favourite (tattoos) are very fine lines; that was the theme I wanted to stick to…I have a couple of bulky ones, and even though they’re nice, I think later down the road I should have got them fine-lined. I don’t know if I’ll get any more, but if I do, definitely fine lines from here now.”

Ko won the bronze medal in 2020 with a score of 16 under and that year, Nelly Korda won. Ko won the silver in 2016 with 11 under.

