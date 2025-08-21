Lydia Ko kicks off the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open with a ‘great start’ alongside Danielle Kang

Lydia Ko is all set to star in this week's 2025 CPKC Women's Open in Canada. Joining her in Ontario is her fellow competitor and close friend Danielle Kang.

Ad

Ahead of the opening round on Thursday, the LPGA Hall of Famer posted on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek into her day. Lydia Ko posted a candid image of herself and Danielle Kang walking on the Mississauga Golf and Country Club during a practice round for the 2025 CPKC Women's Open.

Even though the tournament is yet to begin, Lydia Ko claimed that her day with Danielle Kang out on the golf course was a "great" start to her week. She captioned the post (via Instagram @lydsko):

Ad

Trending

"This week is already off to a great start."

Here's a look at the Olympic medalist's latest post (via Instagram @lydsko):

Lydia Ko shares the best start to her week in Canada (Image via Instagram @lydsko)

Lydia Ko will tee off the opening round of the 2025 CPKC Women's Open at 1:20 PM local time with Chisato Iwai and Rose Zhang. Danielle Kang, on the other hand, will take on the challenging Mississauga Golf and Country Club at 12:58 PM with Paula Reto and Carla Bernat Escuder.

Ad

Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang's 2025 LPGA Tour Results

Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang are seeking to add another win to their names this week in Canada. Leading up to the tournament, they are ranked third and 540th in the world, respectively.

As a seasoned golfer on the LPGA Tour, Ko won the HSBC Women's World Championship earlier this year and awaits her 24th win. Kang is yet to earn her maiden win of the 2025 season.

Ad

Here's a look at both the world-class golfers' performance on the LPGA Tour so far this year (via LPGA Tour):

Lydia Ko

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - 6th place (13 under par)

Founders Cup - T48 (1 under par)

HSBC Women's World Championship - WIN (13 under par)

Ford Championship - T6 (18 under par)

T-Mobile Match Play - T35 (38 under par)

Chevron Championship - T52 (5 over par)

Mizuho Americas Open - T11 (8 under par)

U.S. Women's Open - T26 (3 over par)

KPMG Women's Open - T12 (5 over par)

Dow Championship - CUT (1 under par)

Amundi Evian Championship - CUT (5 over par)

AIG Women's Open - T36 (3 over par)

Ad

Danielle Kang

Founders Cup - CUT (1 over par)

HSBC Women's World Championship - T62 (19 over par)

Blue Bay LPGA - T68 (10 over par)

Ford Championship - CUT (4 over par)

T-Mobile Match Play - T58 (32 under par)

JM Eagle LA Championship - CUT (5 over par)

Black Desert Championship - WDC (2 over par)

Mexico Riviera Maya Open - CUT (9 over par)

ShopRite LPGA Classic - T54 (2 under par)

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - CUT (3 over par)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - CUT (13 over par)

Dow Championship - CUT (1 under par)

Standard Portland Classic - CUT (1 under par)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More