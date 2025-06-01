Lydia Ko liked golf insider’s statement on 'brutal' pace of play at the 2025 US Women’s open

LPGA Tour pro Lydia Ko liked a post of a golf analyst talking about the pace of play at the 2025 US Women’s Open. The Kiwi golfer is playing at this week's women's major and has had a decent outing so far.
On Saturday, May 31, after the third round of the women's major, golf analyst Zephyr Melton shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account about the pace of play at the tournament. Sharing the post, he wrote:
"Pace of play is absolutely brutal at Erin Hills today. Leaders teed off at 11:40 and they are just now making the turn. Over three hours to play nine holes"
His tweet was later shared by Golf.com on its Instagram account, with the caption,
Moving Day is not moving fast.
The post was later liked by Lydia Ko.
Meanwhile, after three rounds of the 2025 US Women’s Open, it was Maja Stark who took the lead in the game. She started the campaign with an opening round of 70 and then played the next two rounds of 69 and 70.
Lydia Ko, on the other hand, started with a first round of 73 and then carded the next two rounds of 71 and 73. She was tied for 27th place heading into the final round of the Major, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 1.
When will Lydia Ko tee off on Sunday at the US Women’s Open?
The game on Sunday at the 2025 US Women’s Open will start at 7:51 am ET. The players will tee off from the first tee hole in a group of two. Lydia Ko will start her final round at 10:47 am in a group with amateur golfer Rayee Feng.
Here are the tee times of the 2025 US Women’s Open round 4 (via LPGA Tour):
- 7:51 a.m.: Kiara Romero (a); Celine Borge
- 8:02 a.m.: Wichanee Meechai; Sophie Hausmann
- 8:13 a.m.: Shiho Kuwaki; Nataliya Guseva
- 8:24 a.m.: Sakura Koiwai; Amy Yang
- 8:35 a.m.: Maria José Marin (a); Miyu Yamashita
- 8:46 a.m.: Youmin Hwang; Saki Baba
- 8:57 a.m.: Akie Iwai; In Gee Chun
- 9:08 a.m.: Pauline Roussin Bouchard; Ina Yoon
- 9:19 a.m.: Amari Avery; Hyunjo Yoo
- 9:30 a.m.: Klara Davidson Spilkova; Farah O'Keefe (a)
- 9:41 a.m.: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a); Jinhee Im
- 9:52 a.m.: Esther Henseleit; Gemma Dryburgh
- 10:03 a.m.: Auston Kim; Allisen Corpuz
- 10:14 a.m. Haeran Ryu; Anna Nordqvist
- 10:25 a.m.: Madelene Sagstrom; Lottie Woad (a)
- 10:36 a.m.: Ingrid Lindblad; Celine Boutier
- 10:47 a.m.: Lydia Ko; Rayee Feng (a)
- 10:58 a.m.: A Lim Kim; Charley Hull
- 11:09 a.m.: Hyejin Choi; Ariya Jutanugarn
- 11:20 a.m.: Chisato Iwai; Angel Yin
- 11:31 a.m.: Jing Yan; Jin Young Ko
- 11:42 a.m.: Yui Kawamoto; Chiara Tamburlini
- 11:53 a.m.: Andrea Lee; Hannah Green
- 12:04 p.m.: Aline Krauter; Hailee Cooper
- 12:15 p.m.: Yealimi Noh; Ruoning Yin
- 12:26 p.m.: Gaby Lopez; Sarah Schmelzel
- 12:37 p.m.: Linn Grant; Minjee Lee
- 12:48 p.m.: Nelly Korda; Mao Saigo
- 12:59 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno; Rio Takeda
- 1:10 PM: Julia Lopez Ramirez; Maja Stark