Lydia Ko poses in red swimsuit during vacation with husband amid LPGA break

Lydia Ko posed in a red swimsuit during vacation with her husband, Jun Chung, amid an LPGA break. Ko and her billionaire husband were out on a marine drive, as the golfer wasn't playing any regular LPGA event after last appearing at the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, finishing at T14 with 13 under.

Ad

Ko shared a photo from their vacation on her Instagram story. In the picture, the couple were hugging each other, and Ko wore a red swimsuit in the portrait. Here's the picture on her Instagram handle:

Lydia Ko and her husband ( via Lydia Ko's Instagram story)

This year, Ko had one victory on the LPGA Tour, and it came at the HSBC Women's World Championship with a total score of 13 under. Her other top 10 finishes came at the CPKC Women's Open with a T5, the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass with a T6, and the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with a sixth-place finish after scoring 9 under, 18 under, and 13 under, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Lydia Ko revealed the sacrifices her husband made for her

Lydia Ko revealed the sacrifices her husband, Jun Chung, made for her with the Express News back in July. She said that her husband played golf in the rain at the Kingsbarns to have an experience and woke up at 4 am for her. She added that she was feeling blessed that her husband was taking a step back for her and going around her timetable. Her words were:

Ad

“I feel bad because he’s having to wake up at 4:00 a.m. with me this morning. Even if I am the most supportive wife when it comes to his work, I’m probably never going to wake up at 4:00 a.m. for him for his job. I’m very thankful that he’s taking a step back and doing things on my time, and I know that’s not easy, so I’m glad that he’s actually getting to enjoy it…He made a birdie at Kingsbarns, so we’re hoping for more of that today. But he loves things and he hit the tour at the R&A museum yesterday and he was super excited about it.”

Ad

Before this, she also revealed to Newsweek in June that her husband supported her by consoling her during the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, when the golfer was 23 years old. She said that her momentum faltered during the tournament, and her husband soothed her. Her words read:

“I had a really good round the first day at the Walmart and it was the first time I kind of shot under par in a couple months…a few chips like in the same up and down, up and down.”

Following that, she called up her husband due to frustration, and he calmed her by mentioning that golf wasn't the end of her life. Currently, the couple has been married for three years since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More