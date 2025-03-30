Lydia Ko 'pretty sure' she might miss LPGA’s future milestone year: “I’ll be cheering from afar”

Lydia Ko has been playing on the LPGA Tour since 2013 and has achieved a lot over the years, that include an induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame. This week, the Kiwi golfer joined the stellar field at the Ford Championship and was tied for tenth after 54 holes.

In the press conference for the LPGA Tour event, Lydia Ko was asked about her thoughts on playing in the 75th anniversary season of the circuit. She reflected on the excitement of being part of the series while also expressing uncertainty about whether she would be able to play in the 100th-anniversary season in 2050. Ko said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm pretty sure I'm not going to be playing in the 100th anniversary, but I'll be cheering from afar."

In the press conference, Ko also expressed gratitude to the 13 founding members of the Tour, saying:

"It's obviously always an exciting thing to be a part of history. Thanks to our 13 founders, now I have the opportunity to live my dream and all those that came past them, all the pioneers. It's a huge honor. It's an exciting time for women's sports and especially women's golf. It's cool to be in this era where there's been a lot of growth in the game, and I'm excited to see where it goes."

Meanwhile, Lydia Ko has been pretty impressive with her game this season on the LPGA Tour. She won the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship last month, and this week, she has again performed well.

A look into Lydia Ko's performance at the Ford Championship

Ko won her last LPGA Tour event, the HSBC Women's World Championship, before joining the stellar field at the Ford Championship. She has continued her strong game this week.

She started her campaign on Thursday, March 27, on the tenth hole at the Ford Championship and made a birdie on the 12th. On the back nine, she carded four birdies along with a bogey for a round of 4-under 68.

In the second round, Lydia Ko started on the tenth and carded only a birdie on the seventh on the front nine. On the back nine, she made three birdies, a bogey on the 12th, and an eagle on the 17th for a 5-under 67.

She had a solid third round, making back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes, followed by two more on the seventh and eighth holes. However, she struggled on the ninth, carding a double bogey before making three more birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 68.

With a total of 13-under, Ko is tied for tenth on the leaderboard with Gaby Lopez, Lindy Duncan, and Yealimi Noh. The event will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, March 30.

