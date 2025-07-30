  • home icon
Lydia Ko promotes $369 sunglasses from a popular eyewear brand in latest post

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 30, 2025 02:41 GMT
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Lydia Ko, The Amundi Evian Championship (Image via Getty)

Lydia Ko has turned heads once again, but this time it's not for her performance on the golf course. She sparked conversations around her new collaboration with an eyewear brand.

The 28 year old announced her partnership with Maui Jim earlier this year. In a recent post on Instagram, the iconic eyewear brand posted an image of Lydia Ko with her signature golf swing finish with a pair of sunglasses keeping her focused.

The LPGA Tour Hall of Famer wore Maui Jim's HieHie sunglasses in the Shiny Translucent Green frame option along with signature Maui Rose lenses. The pair costs a whopping $369 on the brand's official website.

The brand captioned the post (via Instagram @mauijim):

"Champions know the difference is in the details. For @lydsko , every shot takes focus and every round takes heart. HieHie keeps her focused from tee to green, with clarity and comfort that go the distance. Stay sharp out there. #MauiJim #ColorYouCanFeel"

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's latest endorsement (via Instagram @mauijim):

Fans and golf enthusiasts alike who wish to don the same look as Ko can do so by choosing the HieHie sunglasses in four different colorways with the option of adding reader power to them.

With Lydia Ko as their official golf brand ambassador, Maui Jim has a golf collection that consists of 15 polarized sunglasses.

Lydia Ko offers honest views on new sponsorship deal

The news of Lydia Ko signing with Maui Jim came out earlier this year. The brand stated that they chose the three-time Major championship winner to be their ambassador, as they wish to introduce high-performance sunglasses to not only offer golfers an advantage on the golf course but also to widen their audience to open-air sports spectators.

Ko stated that she has been wearing sunglasses from the Hawaii-based company for many years and was excited to partner up with them. Here's what she had to say (via Maui Jim):

“I am incredibly excited to partner with Maui Jim, a brand that I’ve always been very close to and that I’ve worn and trusted for years. Their sunglasses elevate my experience on the golf course with cutting-edge technology, all while maintaining a stylish design. I am thrilled to kick off a new year of tournaments with this new partner that consistently strives for excellence and that I am truly proud to represent.”
The Olympic gold medal winner appeared associated with the brand for the first time at the 2025 PGA Tradeshow, where she was a guest of the brand.

Having signed an agreement on January 22 this year, their partnership will last for two years and will see the launch of much more stylish yet functional eyewear for on and off the golf course.

Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
