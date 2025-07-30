Lydia Ko promotes $369 sunglasses from a popular eyewear brand in latest post

Lydia Ko has turned heads once again, but this time it's not for her performance on the golf course. She sparked conversations around her new collaboration with an eyewear brand.The 28 year old announced her partnership with Maui Jim earlier this year. In a recent post on Instagram, the iconic eyewear brand posted an image of Lydia Ko with her signature golf swing finish with a pair of sunglasses keeping her focused.The LPGA Tour Hall of Famer wore Maui Jim's HieHie sunglasses in the Shiny Translucent Green frame option along with signature Maui Rose lenses. The pair costs a whopping $369 on the brand's official website.The brand captioned the post (via Instagram @mauijim):&quot;Champions know the difference is in the details. For @lydsko , every shot takes focus and every round takes heart. HieHie keeps her focused from tee to green, with clarity and comfort that go the distance. Stay sharp out there. #MauiJim #ColorYouCanFeel&quot;Here's a look at Lydia Ko's latest endorsement (via Instagram @mauijim): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans and golf enthusiasts alike who wish to don the same look as Ko can do so by choosing the HieHie sunglasses in four different colorways with the option of adding reader power to them.With Lydia Ko as their official golf brand ambassador, Maui Jim has a golf collection that consists of 15 polarized sunglasses.Lydia Ko offers honest views on new sponsorship dealThe news of Lydia Ko signing with Maui Jim came out earlier this year. The brand stated that they chose the three-time Major championship winner to be their ambassador, as they wish to introduce high-performance sunglasses to not only offer golfers an advantage on the golf course but also to widen their audience to open-air sports spectators.Ko stated that she has been wearing sunglasses from the Hawaii-based company for many years and was excited to partner up with them. Here's what she had to say (via Maui Jim):“I am incredibly excited to partner with Maui Jim, a brand that I’ve always been very close to and that I’ve worn and trusted for years. Their sunglasses elevate my experience on the golf course with cutting-edge technology, all while maintaining a stylish design. I am thrilled to kick off a new year of tournaments with this new partner that consistently strives for excellence and that I am truly proud to represent.”The Olympic gold medal winner appeared associated with the brand for the first time at the 2025 PGA Tradeshow, where she was a guest of the brand.Having signed an agreement on January 22 this year, their partnership will last for two years and will see the launch of much more stylish yet functional eyewear for on and off the golf course.