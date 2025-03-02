Lydia Ko receives 'wonderful treat' at Korean restaurant with Michelin-starred chef

Lydia Ko took to her Instagram stories to make note of her celebritory dinner at a popular restaurant after winning the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship on Sunday.

Ko's victory on Sunday was her 23rd LPGA Tour title and her first victory since the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC's River Bend in Ohio in September.

Na Oh is one of the premier restaurants in Singapore and is rated very highly by critics.

According to the popular food reviewer, The Ranting Panda, the restaurant was set up in collaboration between the Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and Three-Michelin-Star chef Corey Lee. The restaurant is located at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore (HMGICS), and offers a modern touch to Korean cuisine.

"Celebratory dinner @naohrestaurant !!! Thank you @clee_benu for this wonderful treat," Lydia Ko's post read.

Ko's Instagram story post after her victory on Sunday

According to The Ranting Panda, the menu is updated throughout the year, "highlighting creative dishes based on Korean fermentation and seasonal ingredients."

Lydia Ko is off to a strong 2025 after successful 2024 campaign

Lydia Ko has made a strong start in 2025, finishing tied for sixth in her first event of the year at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, which is a tournament she won in 2024.

In her victory in Singapore, she managed to ward off some of the top ranked golfers in the LPGA, after going into the round narrowly ahead of number two ranked golfer Jeeno Thitikul and number nine ranked golfer Charley Hull.

After shooting a three-under-par 69 in the final round, Ko managed to win the tournament going away in a four-shot victory over Japan's Ayaka Furue. Furue is the 11th ranked golfer in the world.

Lydia Ko after winning the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via Getty)

Ko had not contended at the event in the few years prior to this weekend, finishing tied for 34th in 2024, tied for 31st in 2023 and tied for 23rd in 2022.

The 27-year-old, currenly ranked number three in the world in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, had a very sucessful 2024 season, which saw her win three LPGA Tour events and a gold medal at the Paris Olympics in August. Representing New Zealand, this was her third time medaling in the Olympics, getting a silver medal in 2016 in Brazil and a bronze in 2020 in Japan.

Ko's victory at the 2024 Women's British Open was her first win at the event and her third major title overall, but her first major since the 2016 Chevron Championship. Ko will aim to continue her success in 2025 and she's off to a strong start in doing so.

