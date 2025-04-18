Lydia Ko reshares Instagram post to give major Mizuho Americas Open update

Lydia Ko posted a huge Mizuho Americas Open update on her latest Instagram post. The Mizuho Americas Open will take place from May 8-11 at the Liberty National Golf Club and boast a purse of $3 million. The tournament will feature eight of the world's top 10-ranked players, and Ko is one of them.

Lydia Ko, ranked third in the world according to the Rolex rankings, confirmed on her Instagram story that she'll play in the upcoming LPGA event. She reshared a post by Mizuho Americas Open’s Instagram page showing her picture in a banner. The initial post contained a caption that confirmed Ko’s entry to the event.

“Add @lydsko to the list- @libertynationalgc is going to be electric this year,” the caption read.

Lydia Ko's picture (via Lydia Ko's Instagram; @lydsko)

Nelly Korda won the tournament last year. She said after the triumph (via ASAP Sports):

“Oh, my gosh, six, I can't even really gather myself right now with that, the head to head that Hannah and I had pretty much all day. Wasn't my best stuff out there today, but fought really hard on the back nine. It was just amazing to share the stage with Hannah. I consider her a pretty good friend out here and it was a lot of fun going head-to-head against her.”

Nelly Korda won the tournament with 14 under last year, and she was one shot ahead of Hannah Green, who was in second place.

How did Lydia Ko perform in the 2025 and 2024 LPGA seasons?

Lydia Ko won one tournament in 2025 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, and her second-best finish was a T6 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and Ford Championship. Last year, her best finish came at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she won. Here's a list of Ko’s all performances:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: T6

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T48

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club: Winner

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T6

2024 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: Winner

LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club: T2

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club: T34

Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course: T4

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: T13

T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards at the Shadow Creek Golf Course: T18

The Chevron Championship at the Carlton Woods: T17

Cognizant Founders Cup at the Upper Montclair Country Club: T35

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: Missed cut

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: T46

The Amundi Evian Championship: T39

CPKC Women's Open: T8

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open: T9

AIG Women's Open: Winner

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: Winner

BMW Ladies Championship: T12

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: T14

CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T3

