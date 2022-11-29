Lydia Ko returns to No. 1 in world rankings for the first time since 2017

In the latest golf rankings update, New Zealand's Lydia Ko returned to the top position. She displaced the US' Nelly Korda, who had ascended to No. 1 on November 14.

This was the first time since 2017 that Lydia is back in the No. 1 position. She first became No. 1 in February 2015. She held the position for 19 weeks. At the time, she was just 17 years old. She broke Woods' (21) almost two-decade-old record of being the youngest No. 1 ever.

The longest stretch between two stints at #1

Five years, 5 months, and 17 days is the longest span between two stints of the No. 1 position for any player. Before Lydia, it was Inbee Park having the longest stretch of 2 years, 5 months, and 29 days. She returned to the top position in 2018 for the first time since 2015.

Rolex Golf rankings started in 2006. The rankings revolve around a two-year cycle and depend on the overall two-year cycle of performance. Since the rankings debuted in 2006, the record for most weeks at No. 1 has been held by Lorena Ochoa, who held the top position for 158 weeks, followed by Jin Young Ko with 145 weeks. Yani Tseng (109) and Inbee Park (106) are in third and fourth positions. Ko held the top position for a total of 104 weeks.

Good 2022 season for Ko

Before the start of the 2022 season, the Kiwi star was struggling with her form. Ko hadn't had a single victory in three years. However, she turned her misfortunes this year.

Lydia has three victories this year, including the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. This was her first multiple-victory year since 2016. Her other two victories were at the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio and the BMW Ladies Championship.

This year, Lydia Ko had 11 other top-10 finishes. In nine of those, she ended up with a T5 or better.

Apart from the CME Championship, she also claimed the LPGA Player of the Year and the Vare Trophy with a low scoring average of 68.99. Only Annika Sorenstam has scored lower than her in LPGA history. She also won $2 million at the CME Group Tour Championship, the highest amount in LPGA history. She raked the Official Money Title of $4,364,403.

Lydia said she was "very grateful" to be World No. 1 again.

"To be honest, I wasn't sure if I'd ever be back here again. This wouldn't have been possible without my family and team, thank you for your belief and love," said the Kiwi star in the LPGA press release.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs both on and off the golf course. But all of those moments have made moments like today (possible)," Ko said after winning the CME Championship.

Since debuting in 2014, Ko has claimed 19 victories, the 29th most in LPGA history. She has won the Major twice, once at the 2015 Amundi Evian Championship and the 2016 Chevron Championship. She has also won the Olympic medal twice, silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

In her personal life, Lydia is getting married in December in Korea. Her next tournament will most likely be in late January at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida.

