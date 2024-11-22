Lydia Ko reveals her husband flew in despite dangerous weather alert to work his ‘day job’ from the CME Group Tour Championship

Lydia Ko revealed that her husband, Jun Chung, flew in to support her at the CME Group Tour Championship despite a dangerous weather alert. She added that he has a "day job" and was working late into the night due to the time difference.

Ko is in Naples, Florida, this week for the CME Group Tour Championship, which began on Thursday, November 21. She carded a 5-under 67 in the first round, leaving her three strokes behind the lead.

During the post-round interview, a journalist asked if Ko's husband would be attending the tournament. The Kiwi golfer shared that her husband had already arrived but was "red-eyed" from lack of sleep.

"But unfortunately, fortunately, he has a day job, too," she said. "So he's in the room taking meetings until like probably 9:00 pm because of the time difference to the west coast. There was a weather alert yesterday saying there was high winds and I was like, hey, if it's dangerous just don't come.

"He was like, I got to come. This is a special place for us, and he's going to come back in a few weeks again for Grant Thornton as well. Excited to be able to come back to a place that we shared some happy tears together," she added.

Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2022, and her fiancé at the time, Jun Chung, was there to witness her victory. Interestingly, this was her last win before the couple got married later that year.

"So time flies," she continued. "Now we have a dog, which is crazy to think, even at that time. But, yeah, this will always be a special place for us, and I know there has been multiple times where he kind of said where he felt like it was his fault if I didn't play well."

"2022 CME Group Tour Championship was always the example I gave him. Hey, I won and I played well when you were here. I think that kind of made it a little bit more relieving for him," she added.

When did Lydia Ko get married?

Lydia Ko and Jun Chung got married on December 30, 2022, at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. The couple started dating in 2021 before getting engaged in June 2022.

Chung is the son of Hyundai Card vice-chairman and CEO Ted Chung. He went to Claremont McKenna College in California, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. According to reports, he now works in finance at Hyundai.

Lydia Ko has won 22 times on the LPGA Tour and is currently ranked 4th in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings. This year she won three titles along with the Olympic gold medal.

