Lydia Ko rocks $185 brown loafers in popular brand’s photoshoot

Lydia Ko was recently seen rocking $185 brown loafers in a photoshoot for Ecco. Ko often endorses clothing brands, and previously, she did a few photo shoots for Vogue. Recently, the LPGA phenom was featured in a shoot with footwear brand Ecco for their new shoes.The Danish company has existed since 1963, and Ko was seen modelling their collection called the ECCO Metropole Oslo. In the series of photos, Ko wore a black top with shorts paired with brown loafers and socks. The shoes are breathable and are made of grain leather. They have removable dual fit insoles with lightweight PU and rubber outsole for grip. They retail for $185 and are available on the brand's official website. A post was made by Ecco’s Instagram page, and the caption quoted Ko, who said:“ Being comfortable yet maintaining style is the key for me.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLydia Ko last played at the CPCK Women's Open, finishing at T5. The winner of the event was Brooke Henderson.Lydia Ko dished her perspective on modelling for VogueLydia Ko joined the pre-tournament press conference of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship and shared her experience of working with Vogue magazine. She talked about her shoots and how featuring in a magazine outside of golf clothes was so much fun for him. In her words (via Golf Week):“It was so much fun, and obviously my first experience, really, of being on a fashion magazine outside of golf clothes and my hat, and I think the hat in particular is a signature look for all of us. I think that's how most people recognize us…To have hair extensions, hair down, wearing amazing clothes, it was so much fun. I'm honestly not envious of the models that do this quite often. It's a lot of work and a lot of people to make that cover shoot the way it is.”She continued, “Like my cover shoot, I wore the dress backward. Like the back that was open, that's actually the front…So when they told me to wear it the other way around, I was like, dang, I really don't understand fashion. But it came out great and obviously they had that eye to be able to catch the beauty in all that. I met the Korean actor Song Joong-Ki…We're all performers at the end of the day, models, golfers, actors and we're performing for somebody. I think it's hard because everybody's taste is different.”Lydia Ko shared a few snaps from her Vogue photoshoots on her Instagram handle on February 18. In the pictures, Ko wore a blackless dress in the first photo, followed by another black dress in the next picture, an overcoat in the fourth photo, and a white jacket with shorts in the fifth picture.