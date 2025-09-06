  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Lydia Ko rocks $185 brown loafers in popular brand’s photoshoot

Lydia Ko rocks $185 brown loafers in popular brand’s photoshoot

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Sep 06, 2025 06:22 GMT
LPGA: CPKC Women
Lydia Ko - Source: Imagn images

Lydia Ko was recently seen rocking $185 brown loafers in a photoshoot for Ecco. Ko often endorses clothing brands, and previously, she did a few photo shoots for Vogue. Recently, the LPGA phenom was featured in a shoot with footwear brand Ecco for their new shoes.

Ad

The Danish company has existed since 1963, and Ko was seen modelling their collection called the ECCO Metropole Oslo. In the series of photos, Ko wore a black top with shorts paired with brown loafers and socks. The shoes are breathable and are made of grain leather. They have removable dual fit insoles with lightweight PU and rubber outsole for grip. They retail for $185 and are available on the brand's official website.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A post was made by Ecco’s Instagram page, and the caption quoted Ko, who said:

“ Being comfortable yet maintaining style is the key for me.”
Ad

Lydia Ko last played at the CPCK Women's Open, finishing at T5. The winner of the event was Brooke Henderson.

Lydia Ko dished her perspective on modelling for Vogue

Lydia Ko joined the pre-tournament press conference of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship and shared her experience of working with Vogue magazine. She talked about her shoots and how featuring in a magazine outside of golf clothes was so much fun for him. In her words (via Golf Week):

Ad
“It was so much fun, and obviously my first experience, really, of being on a fashion magazine outside of golf clothes and my hat, and I think the hat in particular is a signature look for all of us. I think that's how most people recognize us…To have hair extensions, hair down, wearing amazing clothes, it was so much fun. I'm honestly not envious of the models that do this quite often. It's a lot of work and a lot of people to make that cover shoot the way it is.”
Ad
She continued, “Like my cover shoot, I wore the dress backward. Like the back that was open, that's actually the front…So when they told me to wear it the other way around, I was like, dang, I really don't understand fashion. But it came out great and obviously they had that eye to be able to catch the beauty in all that. I met the Korean actor Song Joong-Ki…We're all performers at the end of the day, models, golfers, actors and we're performing for somebody. I think it's hard because everybody's taste is different.”

Lydia Ko shared a few snaps from her Vogue photoshoots on her Instagram handle on February 18. In the pictures, Ko wore a blackless dress in the first photo, followed by another black dress in the next picture, an overcoat in the fourth photo, and a white jacket with shorts in the fifth picture.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More
Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications