Lydia Ko rocks $2.7B-worth Danish businesswoman's shoe brand at HSBC Women's World Championship prep

Lydia Ko was spotted sporting a pair of ECCO Golf shoes at the practice putting session, ahead of the HSBC Women's World Championship, which will be held from February 27 to March 2 in Singapore.

In the first few frames of the clip, posted by ECCO Golf on Instagram, a large tournament banner of Ko was shown. The New Zealand golfer was then seen mid-practice on the putting green in a white golf outfit. The camera then focused on the light pink ECCO Golf sneakers with a sleek, modern design with a perforated sole and soft, suede-like upper.

The Danish brand captioned the post:

"The sights and sounds from a @lydsko putting session at @hsbcwomensgolf"

Ko has been the brand ambassador of ECCO Golf, owned by Danish billionaire Hanni Toosbuy Kasprzak, who has a worth of $2.7 billion (as per Celebrity Net Worth), since 2017. She renewed her partnership with the brand for three more years in 2021.

Talking about what she looks like in golf shoes, Ko said, via ECCO:

"We spend a long part of the day in our golf shoes. Most of our rounds take five hours and with practice it adds up pretty quick. That's why for me the most important question is: are they comfortable? In fact it does not matter to me if it's golf shoes or high heels. If golf shoes are not comfortable, I'm not going to wear them."

Lydia Ko started her 2025 season with a sixth finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She had an underwhelming finish at the 2025 Founders Cup where she tied for 48th. It'll be her third start in 2025 at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She tied for 34th at last year's tournament.

How did Lydia Ko perform in 2024?

Lydia Ko had a splendid 2024 season. In 20 starts on the LPGA Tour, she made 18 cuts and grabbed three wins and eight top-10 finishes. She finished third in the Race to CME standings.

Ko's three wins came at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, AIG Women's Open and Kroger Queen City Championship. She won her third major championship at the Old Course at St Andrews by two strokes over Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Ruoning Yin.

Let's take a look at Lydia Ko's performances in the 2024 season:

2024 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions : 1

: 1 LPGA Drive On Championship : 2-y

: 2-y HSBC Women's World Championship : T34

: T34 Blue Bay LPGA : T4

: T4 Ford Championship : T13

: T13 T-Mobile Match Play : T18

: T18 The Chevron Championship : T17

: T17 Cognizant Founders Cup : T35

: T35 Mizuho Americas Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut U.S. Women's Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut KPMG Women's PGA Championship : T46

: T46 The Amundi Evian Championship : T39

: T39 CPKC Women's Open : T8

: T8 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open : 9

: 9 AIG Women's Open : 1

: 1 Kroger Queen City Championship : 1

: 1 BMW Ladies Championship : T12

: T12 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican : T14

: T14 CME Group Tour Championship: 3

2024 OLY Golf (W) Tournaments

Olympic Women's Golf Competition: 1

