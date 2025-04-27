Lydia Ko’s scorecard after the final round of the Chevron Championship 2025

Lydia Ko finished the 2025 Chevron Championship in a tie for 52nd place. The event, which took place from April 24th to 27th, coincided with Ko’s 28th birthday on the 24th.

Ad

Ko had a mixed start in Round 1, carding three bogeys on holes 10, 14, and 15. She turned things around on the front nine with birdies on the holes 7 and 8 to end the day with a score of 1-over.

In Round 2, Ko made seven straight pars before making a birdie on hole 8. She then suffered a double bogey on hole 9. She bounced back with a birdie on hole 11, but another bogey on hole 15 set her back. She finished strong with a birdie on hole 16 to wrap up the round.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Saturday’s Round 3 saw Ko start with bogeys on hole 10, and 12. She birdied hole 13, but a double bogey on hole 15 left her well off the pace. She managed an even par score on the front nine to end moving day with a total score of +4.

In her final round, Ko carded a bogey on hole 2 and followed it with a bogey-birdie combination on holes 7 and 8. She finished the round with a total of 73 strokes and a total score of 5-over.

Ad

Lydia Ko won the Chevron Championship in 2016 when the tournament was called the ANA Inspiration.

Lydia Ko dealt with a neck spasm before the Chevron Championship

Lydia Ko entered the 2025 Chevron Championship dealing with a neck spasm that affected her right arm. The issue started before the tournament, and Ko received treatment leading up to the event. Although the pain improved, she mentioned that her arm still didn’t feel completely normal.

Ad

Ko has dealt with similar issues in the past, recalling an incident during a previous LET event when her arm became numb.

"It was playable, but I could feel it at the top of my backswing and my finish. My coach was like 'Oh, you kind of finish like Mr. Palmer.' I was like well that’s good news, of all the people, I would love to be like Mr. Palmer," Lydia Ko told Golfweek.

Ad

Despite the discomfort, she chose to compete, being careful not to make any adjustments to her swing.

Ko entered the Chevron Championship with a strong start to the 2025 season. She secured a win at the HSBC Women's World Championship and followed it up with solid performances at other events, including a sixth-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament, a T48 at the Founders Cup, a T6 at the Ford Championship, and a T35 at the T-Mobile Match Play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More