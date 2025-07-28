  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Lydia Ko shares memento from her 2024 Major victory 

Lydia Ko shares memento from her 2024 Major victory 

By Rinal Chavda
Modified Jul 28, 2025 19:00 GMT
AIG Women
AIG Women's Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Lydia Ko, the No. 3-ranked golfer in the women's World Golf Rankings, recently posted a memento on her Instagram story from her victory in the 2024 AIG Women’s Open. This marks a reminder of her major win at St Andrews, where Ko secured the title with a total score of 7-under par. The tournament was organized from August 22 to 25, 2024, at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.

Ad

Currently, Lydia Ko is gearing up to defend her title at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. She shared a memento from her win in 2024 to her Instagram story on July 28, captioning it as:

“2024
AIG Women’s Open.”
Screengrab via Instagram- @lydsko
Screengrab via Instagram- @lydsko

Lydia Ko started the final round of the 2024 event tied for fourth at 4-under and shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish two strokes ahead of runners-up Nelly Korda, Jiyai Shin, Lilia Vu, and Ruoning Yin. Ko’s steady play through the challenging links course, known for its double greens and coastal winds, earned her the victory. This was Ko’s third major title, following wins at the 2015 Evian Championship and 2016 ANA Inspiration. Ko also became the first New Zealander to win the AIG Women’s Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, Lydia Ko is returning to the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, scheduled for July 31 to August 3 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. This will be the first time the tournament has been held at Royal Porthcawl, a course established in 1891. The venue has hosted major events, including the Senior Open Championship. With that, let's look at the field of the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

A look at AIG Women’s Open 2025 field, comprising defending champion Lydia Ko

The LPGA Tour is heading to Porthcawl for the AIG Women’s Open 2025.

Ad

This year’s event will feature all the top players, including Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin. Players like Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Minjee Lee, who recently competed at the Women’s Scottish Open, will also be part of the field. Lottie Woad, fresh off her win in Scotland, will be aiming to continue her impressive form with another strong performance. Here's a look at the field for the 2025 AIG Women's Open:

Ad

Women's Open Champions

  • Jiyai Shin
  • Yani Tseng
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Georgia Hall
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Sophia Popov
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Lilia Vu
  • Lydia Ko

Previous Year WO Top-Finishers

  • Nelly Korda
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Casandra Alexander
  • Mao Saigo
  • Akie Iwai
  • Alexa Pano
  • Jin Hee Im
  • Lottie Woad
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Linn Grant
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Angel Yin

LET OoM Previous Year

  • Chiara Tamburlini
  • Manon De Roey
  • Charley Hull
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • Bronte Law
  • Shannon Tan
  • Alice Hewson
  • Maria Hernandez
  • Alexandra Forsterling
  • Liz Young
  • Kirsten Rudgeley
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Emma Spitz
  • Perrine Delacour

LET OoM Current Year

  • Helen Briem
  • Amelia Garvey
  • Diksha Dagar
  • Nastasia Nadaud
  • Lauren Walsh

LPGA Previous Year Points

  • Haeran Ryu
  • Jeeno Thitikul
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Hannah Green
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Miranda Wang
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Celine Boutier
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Maja Stark
  • Yuka Saso
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Rose Zhang
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Megan Khang
  • Nataliya Guseva
  • A Lim Kim
  • Narin An
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Lucy Li
  • Amy Yang
  • Sarah Schmelzel
Ad

LPGA Current Year Points

  • Somi Lee
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Kristen Gillman
  • Yan Liu
  • Ilhee Lee
  • Minami Katsu
  • Saki Baba
  • Leona Maguire
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Cassie Porter
  • Jenny Shin
  • Haeji Kang
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Karis Davidson
  • Weiwei Zhang
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Yuri Yoshida
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Dewi Weber

Rolex Ranking

  • Minjee Lee
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Rio Takeda
  • Miyu Yamashita
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Ina Yoon
  • Andrea Lee
  • Ingrid Lindblad
  • Youmin Hwang
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Auston Kim
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Hyunjo Yoo

LPGA and LET Winners

  • Cara Gainer
  • Mimi Rhodes
  • Sara Kouskova
  • Darcey Harry

Major Championships Winners

  • In Gee Chun

Suntory Qualifiers

  • Sayaka Takahashi
  • Eri Okayama

JLPGA Qualifier

Ad
  • Shuri Sakuma
  • Sora Kamiya
  • Sakura Koiwai

Amateur Champions

  • Clarisa Temelo (a)
  • Jeneath Wong (a)
  • Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
  • Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications