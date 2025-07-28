Lydia Ko shares memento from her 2024 Major victory 

Lydia Ko, the No. 3-ranked golfer in the women's World Golf Rankings, recently posted a memento on her Instagram story from her victory in the 2024 AIG Women’s Open. This marks a reminder of her major win at St Andrews, where Ko secured the title with a total score of 7-under par. The tournament was organized from August 22 to 25, 2024, at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.

Ad

Currently, Lydia Ko is gearing up to defend her title at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. She shared a memento from her win in 2024 to her Instagram story on July 28, captioning it as:

“2024

AIG Women’s Open.”

Screengrab via Instagram- @lydsko

Lydia Ko started the final round of the 2024 event tied for fourth at 4-under and shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish two strokes ahead of runners-up Nelly Korda, Jiyai Shin, Lilia Vu, and Ruoning Yin. Ko’s steady play through the challenging links course, known for its double greens and coastal winds, earned her the victory. This was Ko’s third major title, following wins at the 2015 Evian Championship and 2016 ANA Inspiration. Ko also became the first New Zealander to win the AIG Women’s Open.

Ad

Trending

Now, Lydia Ko is returning to the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, scheduled for July 31 to August 3 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. This will be the first time the tournament has been held at Royal Porthcawl, a course established in 1891. The venue has hosted major events, including the Senior Open Championship. With that, let's look at the field of the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

A look at AIG Women’s Open 2025 field, comprising defending champion Lydia Ko

The LPGA Tour is heading to Porthcawl for the AIG Women’s Open 2025.

Ad

This year’s event will feature all the top players, including Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin. Players like Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Minjee Lee, who recently competed at the Women’s Scottish Open, will also be part of the field. Lottie Woad, fresh off her win in Scotland, will be aiming to continue her impressive form with another strong performance. Here's a look at the field for the 2025 AIG Women's Open:

Ad

Women's Open Champions

Jiyai Shin

Yani Tseng

Stacy Lewis

Ariya Jutanugarn

Georgia Hall

Hinako Shibuno

Sophia Popov

Anna Nordqvist

Ashleigh Buhai

Lilia Vu

Lydia Ko

Previous Year WO Top-Finishers

Nelly Korda

Ruoning Yin

Casandra Alexander

Mao Saigo

Akie Iwai

Alexa Pano

Jin Hee Im

Lottie Woad

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Linn Grant

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Angel Yin

LET OoM Previous Year

Chiara Tamburlini

Manon De Roey

Charley Hull

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Bronte Law

Shannon Tan

Alice Hewson

Maria Hernandez

Alexandra Forsterling

Liz Young

Kirsten Rudgeley

Esther Henseleit

Emma Spitz

Perrine Delacour

LET OoM Current Year

Helen Briem

Amelia Garvey

Diksha Dagar

Nastasia Nadaud

Lauren Walsh

LPGA Previous Year Points

Haeran Ryu

Jeeno Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Sei Young Kim

Miranda Wang

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Chanettee Wannasaen

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Rose Zhang

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Nataliya Guseva

A Lim Kim

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel

Ad

LPGA Current Year Points

Somi Lee

Lindy Duncan

Gaby Lopez

Mi Hyang Lee

Kristen Gillman

Yan Liu

Ilhee Lee

Minami Katsu

Saki Baba

Leona Maguire

Wei-Ling Hsu

Cassie Porter

Jenny Shin

Haeji Kang

Moriya Jutanugarn

Elizabeth Szokol

Karis Davidson

Weiwei Zhang

Albane Valenzuela

Yuri Yoshida

Gemma Dryburgh

Brooke Matthews

Dewi Weber

Rolex Ranking

Minjee Lee

Hyo Joo Kim

Rio Takeda

Miyu Yamashita

Yealimi Noh

Carlota Ciganda

Chisato Iwai

Madelene Sagstrom

Ina Yoon

Andrea Lee

Ingrid Lindblad

Youmin Hwang

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Allisen Corpuz

Hyunjo Yoo

LPGA and LET Winners

Cara Gainer

Mimi Rhodes

Sara Kouskova

Darcey Harry

Major Championships Winners

In Gee Chun

Suntory Qualifiers

Sayaka Takahashi

Eri Okayama

JLPGA Qualifier

Ad

Shuri Sakuma

Sora Kamiya

Sakura Koiwai

Amateur Champions

Clarisa Temelo (a)

Jeneath Wong (a)

Carla Bernat Escuder (a)

Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More