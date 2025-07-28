Lydia Ko shares memento from her 2024 Major victory 

Lydia Ko, the No. 3-ranked golfer in the women's World Golf Rankings, recently posted a memento on her Instagram story from her victory in the 2024 AIG Women’s Open. This marks a reminder of her major win at St Andrews, where Ko secured the title with a total score of 7-under par. The tournament was organized from August 22 to 25, 2024, at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.
Currently, Lydia Ko is gearing up to defend her title at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. She shared a memento from her win in 2024 to her Instagram story on July 28, captioning it as:
“2024
AIG Women’s Open.”
Lydia Ko started the final round of the 2024 event tied for fourth at 4-under and shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish two strokes ahead of runners-up Nelly Korda, Jiyai Shin, Lilia Vu, and Ruoning Yin. Ko’s steady play through the challenging links course, known for its double greens and coastal winds, earned her the victory. This was Ko’s third major title, following wins at the 2015 Evian Championship and 2016 ANA Inspiration. Ko also became the first New Zealander to win the AIG Women’s Open.
Now, Lydia Ko is returning to the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, scheduled for July 31 to August 3 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. This will be the first time the tournament has been held at Royal Porthcawl, a course established in 1891. The venue has hosted major events, including the Senior Open Championship. With that, let's look at the field of the 2025 AIG Women's Open.
A look at AIG Women’s Open 2025 field, comprising defending champion Lydia Ko
The LPGA Tour is heading to Porthcawl for the AIG Women’s Open 2025.
This year’s event will feature all the top players, including Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin. Players like Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Minjee Lee, who recently competed at the Women’s Scottish Open, will also be part of the field. Lottie Woad, fresh off her win in Scotland, will be aiming to continue her impressive form with another strong performance. Here's a look at the field for the 2025 AIG Women's Open:
Women's Open Champions
- Jiyai Shin
- Yani Tseng
- Stacy Lewis
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Georgia Hall
- Hinako Shibuno
- Sophia Popov
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Lilia Vu
- Lydia Ko
Previous Year WO Top-Finishers
- Nelly Korda
- Ruoning Yin
- Casandra Alexander
- Mao Saigo
- Akie Iwai
- Alexa Pano
- Jin Hee Im
- Lottie Woad
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Linn Grant
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Angel Yin
LET OoM Previous Year
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Manon De Roey
- Charley Hull
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Bronte Law
- Shannon Tan
- Alice Hewson
- Maria Hernandez
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Liz Young
- Kirsten Rudgeley
- Esther Henseleit
- Emma Spitz
- Perrine Delacour
LET OoM Current Year
- Helen Briem
- Amelia Garvey
- Diksha Dagar
- Nastasia Nadaud
- Lauren Walsh
LPGA Previous Year Points
- Haeran Ryu
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Lauren Coughlin
- Sei Young Kim
- Miranda Wang
- Jin Young Ko
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Celine Boutier
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Rose Zhang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Megan Khang
- Nataliya Guseva
- A Lim Kim
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Lucy Li
- Amy Yang
- Sarah Schmelzel
LPGA Current Year Points
- Somi Lee
- Lindy Duncan
- Gaby Lopez
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Kristen Gillman
- Yan Liu
- Ilhee Lee
- Minami Katsu
- Saki Baba
- Leona Maguire
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Cassie Porter
- Jenny Shin
- Haeji Kang
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Karis Davidson
- Weiwei Zhang
- Albane Valenzuela
- Yuri Yoshida
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Brooke Matthews
- Dewi Weber
Rolex Ranking
- Minjee Lee
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Rio Takeda
- Miyu Yamashita
- Yealimi Noh
- Carlota Ciganda
- Chisato Iwai
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Ina Yoon
- Andrea Lee
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Youmin Hwang
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Auston Kim
- Allisen Corpuz
- Hyunjo Yoo
LPGA and LET Winners
- Cara Gainer
- Mimi Rhodes
- Sara Kouskova
- Darcey Harry
Major Championships Winners
- In Gee Chun
Suntory Qualifiers
- Sayaka Takahashi
- Eri Okayama
JLPGA Qualifier
- Shuri Sakuma
- Sora Kamiya
- Sakura Koiwai
Amateur Champions
- Clarisa Temelo (a)
- Jeneath Wong (a)
- Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
- Paula Martin Sampedro (a)