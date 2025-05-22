Lydia Ko shares more unseen pictures from her popular magazine shoot

Lydia Ko shared some unseen photos from the Vogue magazine shoot on her social media account. Ko has been featured in Vogue magazine for the first time in February 2025, and the golfer recently shared a few snaps from the photoshoot on Instagram.

On May 22, Ko uploaded 3 new photos from her Vogue photoshoot from 3 months prior. In the first picture, she wore a white t-shirt with ‘Vogue Leaders’ inscribed on it, paired with a grey blazer and trousers. In the second picture, she donned a white polka dot co-ord with a beige shrug, and in the third picture, she posed in a white dress. She captioned the post with a nostalgic write-up. It read:

“Take me back.”

Previously, Lydia Ko shared more glimpses of her Vogue shoot on her Instagram. She shared six pictures on March 21st, with the first picture showing the golfer in a black dress paired with black footwear and socks. The second photo showed her in a white top paired with a white skirt and boots. The third photo was in a top with a pleated skirt, and there were three more photos of her in different outfits. The post was captioned with:

“When a golfer meets @voguekorea and @iamtom.kr.”

Ko has played six LPGA tournaments in 2025.

How did Lydia Ko perform in the 2025 LPGA Tour season?

Lydia Ko had four top 20 finishes on the LPGA Tour in 2025, including a 6th place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with 13 under, a win at the HSBC Women's World Championship with 13 under, and a T6 at the Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass with 18 under. Here's the full list of Ko’s 2025 performances so far:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: 6th, 73-67-65-70, 275 (-13)

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T48, 74-68-70-71, 283 (-1)

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): Winner, 71-67-68-69, 275 (-13)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T6, 68-67-68-67, 270 (-18)

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: T52, 73-72-75-73, 293 (+5)

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T11, 69-70-70-71, 280 (-8)

In 2024, Lydia Ko had three LPGA Tour wins, namely the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the AIG Women's Open, and the Kroger Queen City Championship with 14 under, 7 under, and 23 under, respectively. She also came out victorious at the 2024 Olympic Women's Golf Competition with 10 under.

