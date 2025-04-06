Lydia Ko spends a family-filled weekend after early T-Mobile Match Play exit

Lydia Ko spent time with her family after being eliminated from this week’s T-Mobile Match Play. The Kiwi golfer competed at this week’s event on the LPGA Tour, which started on April 2. However, she struggled on the third day of the event on Friday, April 4, and returned home.

On Saturday, Lydia Ko shared an adorable snap with her family members, enjoying some time with her loved ones. She posted a selfie with a few kids along with an emoji which has "Family love" text on it.

Still from Lydia Ko's Instagram story/@lydsko

Lydia Ko faced Carlota Ciganda on the third day of the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play but unfortunately lost the game by 2 up. Notably, the field of this week’s LPGA Tour event shortened day by day, and only the winners in the head-to-head matches qualified for the next round.

Some big names returned home after Day 3, such as Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Alexa Pano, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull, and Minjee Lee. The winners of Day 3 played in the Round of 16, after which the eight winners competed in the quarterfinal on Saturday, April 5.

Following the Saturday quarterfinal, Lauren Coughing, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Angel Yin secured their spots in the semifinal while the match between Madelene Sagstrom and Celine Boutier was suspended due to darkness. They have played 17 holes and were tied the game and will resume the game on Sunday, April 6. The semifinal and final of the T-Mobile Match Play are also scheduled for April 6.

Lydia Ko opens up about her outing at T-Mobile Match Play

Following her early exit from the T-Mobile Match Play tournament on Friday, Lydia Ko shared a picture of herself playing golf at the Shadow Creek Golf Course, with her caption reading:

"Always love a good matchplay! Thank you Shadow Creek for a fun week"

Still from Lydia Ko's Instagram story/@lydsko

Lydia Ko has been having a great time playing on the LPGA Tour in 2025 so far and even won a tournament prior to the T-Mobile Match Play. She started the season on a high note with a solo sixth finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and then settled in T48 place at the Founders Cup. Ko finally had a victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship. At the event, she carded the four rounds of 71, 67, 68, and 69 to win the event and $360,000 in prize money.

The New Zealander's last outing was at the Ford Championship, where she played the four rounds of 68, 67, 68, and 67 to finally settle with a score of 18-under and secure the T6 spot on the leaderboard.

