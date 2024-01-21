Lydia Ko takes commanding lead over Alexa Pano heading into Final Round of LPGA's Tournament of Champions

Lydia Ko carded 4-under 68 on Saturday to hold a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Tournament of Champions and is one good round away from her first win in 14 months.

Ko, who last won at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship in 2022, went bogey-free on the third day at Lake Nona with the help of four birdies and aggregated at 12-under.

Alexa Pano shot 5-under 67 with the help of five birdies to aggregate at 10-under after 54 holes at the Tournament of Champions. Ally Ewing was four strokes back after her third-round 68. Defending champion Brooke Henderson carded 71 and was tied for seventh after aggregating at 6-under.

In the celebrity division of the Tournament of Champions, former NHL star Jeremy Roenick aggregated 107 points after scoring 32 points in the third round He has a two-stroke lead over Annika Sorenstam and Derek Lowe. For the uninitiated, the celebrity division has a leaderboard based on the Modified Stableford format.

The leaderboard for the Tournament of Champions after Saturday's round explored

Here's the leaderboard for the LPGA's Tournament of Champions after three rounds:

1: Lydia Ko (-12)

2: Alexa Pano (-10)

3: Ally Ewing (-8)

T4: Gemma Dryburgh (-7)

T4: Gaby Lopez (-7)

T4: Ayaka Furue (-7)

T7: Charley Hull (-6)

T7: Rose Zhang (-6)

T7: Brooke M. Henderson (-6)

T10: Megan Khang (-5)

T10: Marina Alex (-5)

T10: Cheyenne Knight (-5)

T13: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-4)

T13: Nelly Korda (-4)

T15: Ruoning Yin (-3)

T15: Andrea Lee (-3)

T15: Ashleigh Buhai (-3)

T15: Maja Stark (-3)

T15: Nasa Hataoka (-3)

T20: Amy Yang (-2)

T20: Hae Ran Ryu (-2)

22: Linn Grant (-1)

T23: Mone Inami (E)

T23: Paula Reto (E)

T23: Leona Maguire (E)

T23: Lilia Vu (E)

T27: Pajaree Anannarukarn (+2)

T27: Grace Kim (+2)

T27: Allisen Corpuz (+2)

T27: Jennifer Kupcho (+2)

31: Chanettee Wannasaen (+4)

T32: Elizabeth Szokol (+5)

T32: In Gee Chun (+5)

34: Danielle Kang (+6)

35: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (+8)

Here's the leaderboard for the celebrity division of the Tournament of Champions after round 3:

1: Jeremy Roenick (107)

T2: Derek Lowe (105)

T2: Annika Sorenstam (105)

4: Jeff McNeil (103)

5: John Smoltz (101)

T6: Mardy Fish (98)

T6: Mark Mulder (98)

8: Aaron Hicks (96)

9: Whit Merrifield (94)

T10: Michael Peña (92)

T10: Taylor Twellman (92)

12: Adam Thielen (91)

T13: Evan Geiselman (88)

T13: Jack Wagner (88)

15: Hally Leadbetter (87)

16: Blair O'Neal (86)

T17: Alfonso Ribeiro (83)

T17: Kevin Millar (83)

T19: Brian Urlacher (81)

T19: AJ Pierzynski (81)

21: Ray Allen (76)

T22: Dwight Freeney (73)

T22: Albert Pujols (73)

T22: Joe Carter (73)

T22: Mike Flaskey (73)

26: Jon Lester (71)

27: Wells Adams (69)

T28: Roger Clemens (68)

T28: James 'Bubba' Stewart (68)

30: Robbie Amell (66)

31: Emmitt Smith (64)

32: Austin Dillon (61)

T33: Chris Lane (60)

T33: Ben Higgins (60)

T33: Urban Meyer (60)

36: Brian Baumgartner (59)

37: Marcus Allen (58)

38: Tuukka Rask (56)

39: Landon Donovan (54)

40: Chandler Parsons (53)

41: Larry The Cable Guy (52)

42: Michael Waltrip (51)

43: Charles Woodson (50)

44: Courtney Lee (43)

45: Kyle Rudolph (42)

46: Victor Cruz (38)

47: Vince Carter (26)

48: Dylan Dreyer (17)