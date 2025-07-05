Lydia Ko teases special collaboration with popular apparel brand

Lydia Ko has sparked conversations once again with a new partnership. The former World No. 1 golfer recently teased a brand new collaboration on Instagram.
The Olympian announced that she will be partnering up with BOSS Golf, sparking excitement among fans. She shared a sleek black image on her Instagram Stories with a graphic designed by @iamtom.kr, which read (via Instagram @lydsko):
"BOSS Golf x Lydia Ko. Unveiling soon!"
Here's a look at Ko's Instagram post:
The New Zealand-born golfer is known for her sleek and classy outfits on and off the golf course. Although details of the partnership have not been confirmed yet, Lydia Ko could launch her own capsule collection with the luxury clothing brand Hugo Boss after signing on as their brand ambassador in January 2025.
BOSS Golf has sponsored several big-time professional golfers, including Thomas Detry and Matthias Schwab.
How much money has Lydia Ko earned so far this LPGA Tour season?
Lydia Ko has made 10 appearances on the LPGA Tour so far this season. Having made nine cuts, she has recorded three finishes inside the top 10.
Her best finish of the season was at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship. The World No. 3 golfer carded a 72-hole score of 13 under par to win the tournament and earn her biggest payday of the year, worth $360,000.
Here's a look at Ko's performance so far this season, along with how much she earned for each tournament (via LPGA Tour):
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Finish - 6th place
- Score - 13 under par
- Official Money - $84,205
Founders Cup
- Finish - T48
- Score - 1 under par
- Official Money - $6,919
HSBC Women's World Championship
- Finish - WIN
- Score - 13 under par
- Official Money - $360,000
Ford Championship
- Finish - T6
- Score - 18 under par
- Official Money - $58,674
T-Mobile Match Play
- Finish - T35
- Score - 38 under par
- Official Money - $9,605
The Chevron Championship
- Finish - T52
- Score - 5 over par
- Official Money - $22,215
Mizuho Americas Open
- Finish - T11
- Score - 8 under par
- Official Money - $54,071
U.S. Women's Open
- Finish - T26
- Score - 3 over par
- Official Money - $91,570
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Finish - T12
- Score - 5 over par
- Official Money - $170,561
Dow Championship
- Finish - CUT
- Score - 1 under par
- Official Money - $0
The LPGA Tour sensation has earned $857.8k so far this year. She ranks 23rd on the circuit's Official Money List, which is led by Minjee Lee, who has earned a whopping $2,610,124.