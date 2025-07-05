Lydia Ko teases special collaboration with popular apparel brand

Lydia Ko has sparked conversations once again with a new partnership. The former World No. 1 golfer recently teased a brand new collaboration on Instagram.

The Olympian announced that she will be partnering up with BOSS Golf, sparking excitement among fans. She shared a sleek black image on her Instagram Stories with a graphic designed by @iamtom.kr, which read (via Instagram @lydsko):

"BOSS Golf x Lydia Ko. Unveiling soon!"

Here's a look at Ko's Instagram post:

Lydia Ko announces new partnership (Image via Instagram @lydsko)

The New Zealand-born golfer is known for her sleek and classy outfits on and off the golf course. Although details of the partnership have not been confirmed yet, Lydia Ko could launch her own capsule collection with the luxury clothing brand Hugo Boss after signing on as their brand ambassador in January 2025.

BOSS Golf has sponsored several big-time professional golfers, including Thomas Detry and Matthias Schwab.

How much money has Lydia Ko earned so far this LPGA Tour season?

Lydia Ko has made 10 appearances on the LPGA Tour so far this season. Having made nine cuts, she has recorded three finishes inside the top 10.

Her best finish of the season was at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship. The World No. 3 golfer carded a 72-hole score of 13 under par to win the tournament and earn her biggest payday of the year, worth $360,000.

Here's a look at Ko's performance so far this season, along with how much she earned for each tournament (via LPGA Tour):

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Finish - 6th place

Score - 13 under par

Official Money - $84,205

Founders Cup

Finish - T48

Score - 1 under par

Official Money - $6,919

HSBC Women's World Championship

Finish - WIN

Score - 13 under par

Official Money - $360,000

Ford Championship

Finish - T6

Score - 18 under par

Official Money - $58,674

T-Mobile Match Play

Finish - T35

Score - 38 under par

Official Money - $9,605

The Chevron Championship

Finish - T52

Score - 5 over par

Official Money - $22,215

Mizuho Americas Open

Finish - T11

Score - 8 under par

Official Money - $54,071

U.S. Women's Open

Finish - T26

Score - 3 over par

Official Money - $91,570

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Finish - T12

Score - 5 over par

Official Money - $170,561

Dow Championship

Finish - CUT

Score - 1 under par

Official Money - $0

The LPGA Tour sensation has earned $857.8k so far this year. She ranks 23rd on the circuit's Official Money List, which is led by Minjee Lee, who has earned a whopping $2,610,124.

