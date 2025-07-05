  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • Lydia Ko teases special collaboration with popular apparel brand

Lydia Ko teases special collaboration with popular apparel brand

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 05, 2025 02:38 GMT
HSBC Women
Lydia Ko, HSBC Women's World Championship (Image via Getty)

Lydia Ko has sparked conversations once again with a new partnership. The former World No. 1 golfer recently teased a brand new collaboration on Instagram.

Ad

The Olympian announced that she will be partnering up with BOSS Golf, sparking excitement among fans. She shared a sleek black image on her Instagram Stories with a graphic designed by @iamtom.kr, which read (via Instagram @lydsko):

"BOSS Golf x Lydia Ko. Unveiling soon!"

Here's a look at Ko's Instagram post:

Lydia Ko announces new partnership (Image via Instagram @lydsko)
Lydia Ko announces new partnership (Image via Instagram @lydsko)

The New Zealand-born golfer is known for her sleek and classy outfits on and off the golf course. Although details of the partnership have not been confirmed yet, Lydia Ko could launch her own capsule collection with the luxury clothing brand Hugo Boss after signing on as their brand ambassador in January 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

BOSS Golf has sponsored several big-time professional golfers, including Thomas Detry and Matthias Schwab.

How much money has Lydia Ko earned so far this LPGA Tour season?

Lydia Ko has made 10 appearances on the LPGA Tour so far this season. Having made nine cuts, she has recorded three finishes inside the top 10.

Her best finish of the season was at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship. The World No. 3 golfer carded a 72-hole score of 13 under par to win the tournament and earn her biggest payday of the year, worth $360,000.

Ad

Here's a look at Ko's performance so far this season, along with how much she earned for each tournament (via LPGA Tour):

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

  • Finish - 6th place
  • Score - 13 under par
  • Official Money - $84,205

Founders Cup

  • Finish - T48
  • Score - 1 under par
  • Official Money - $6,919

HSBC Women's World Championship

  • Finish - WIN
  • Score - 13 under par
  • Official Money - $360,000

Ford Championship

  • Finish - T6
  • Score - 18 under par
  • Official Money - $58,674
Ad

T-Mobile Match Play

  • Finish - T35
  • Score - 38 under par
  • Official Money - $9,605

The Chevron Championship

  • Finish - T52
  • Score - 5 over par
  • Official Money - $22,215

Mizuho Americas Open

  • Finish - T11
  • Score - 8 under par
  • Official Money - $54,071

U.S. Women's Open

  • Finish - T26
  • Score - 3 over par
  • Official Money - $91,570

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

  • Finish - T12
  • Score - 5 over par
  • Official Money - $170,561

Dow Championship

  • Finish - CUT
  • Score - 1 under par
  • Official Money - $0

The LPGA Tour sensation has earned $857.8k so far this year. She ranks 23rd on the circuit's Official Money List, which is led by Minjee Lee, who has earned a whopping $2,610,124.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications