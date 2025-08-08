Lydia Ko has a three-word message for Brooke Henderson and her MLB player partner

Lydia Ko had a three-word message for Brooke Henderson and her MLB playing boyfriend. Henderson shared a photo with Ricky Castro, who plays for the Minnesota Twins, which showed Henderson side-hugging Castro while they both wore white.Ko left a sweet message in the comments that read:“Happy for you” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScreenshot of Lydia Ko's comment:Lydia Ko's comment (via Brooke Henderson's Instagram post)There's not much information available about Henderson and Castro’s dating life. Before the MLB star, she dated Neil Doef, who was a former hockey player.Henderson last played at the AIG Women's Open and missed the cut. She played at The Amundi Evian Championship and finished in T31, and the Black Desert Championship with a T20. Her best finishes were a T12 at the Black Desert Championship after scoring 13-under and a T14 at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give after scoring 10-under.What did Lydia Ko say after having her only 2025 LPGA triumph at the HSBC Women's World Championship? Lydia Ko joined the post-tournament press conference of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Sunday and shared her feelings after winning the tournament. She said, via ASAP Sports:“I dreamt last night that I won but then I woke up, and I was like, dang, it's not real yet. But I just wanted to focus on my game, and it was a pretty tight leaderboard. There's been a lot of change throughout the past few days. So just focusing on me was really important. I started off really steady. I think that was going to be the key for today.“I felt a lot better coming into this event than a few weeks ago but I don't know that I would win. But to win here in Singapore and get all the love, not only this year but for the years that I've come, it means a lot.Ko won the event with a 13-under in total, and she fired 71 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine, followed by 67 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third round saw 68 with seven birdies, and in the fourth round, she hit 69 with five birdies.Apart from this event, Ko played the AIG Women's Open and finished in T36. She also participated in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she finished in T12. She played the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the beginning of the year and finished in T6.