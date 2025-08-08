  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Lydia Ko
  • Lydia Ko has a three-word message for Brooke Henderson and her MLB player partner

Lydia Ko has a three-word message for Brooke Henderson and her MLB player partner

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Aug 08, 2025 12:06 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
Lydia Ko - Source: Imagn library

Lydia Ko had a three-word message for Brooke Henderson and her MLB playing boyfriend. Henderson shared a photo with Ricky Castro, who plays for the Minnesota Twins, which showed Henderson side-hugging Castro while they both wore white.

Ad

Ko left a sweet message in the comments that read:

“Happy for you”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Screenshot of Lydia Ko's comment:

Lydia Ko&#039;s comment (via Brooke Henderson&#039;s Instagram post)
Lydia Ko's comment (via Brooke Henderson's Instagram post)

There's not much information available about Henderson and Castro’s dating life. Before the MLB star, she dated Neil Doef, who was a former hockey player.

Ad

Henderson last played at the AIG Women's Open and missed the cut. She played at The Amundi Evian Championship and finished in T31, and the Black Desert Championship with a T20. Her best finishes were a T12 at the Black Desert Championship after scoring 13-under and a T14 at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give after scoring 10-under.

What did Lydia Ko say after having her only 2025 LPGA triumph at the HSBC Women's World Championship?

Lydia Ko joined the post-tournament press conference of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Sunday and shared her feelings after winning the tournament. She said, via ASAP Sports:

Ad
“I dreamt last night that I won but then I woke up, and I was like, dang, it's not real yet. But I just wanted to focus on my game, and it was a pretty tight leaderboard. There's been a lot of change throughout the past few days. So just focusing on me was really important. I started off really steady. I think that was going to be the key for today.
Ad
“I felt a lot better coming into this event than a few weeks ago but I don't know that I would win. But to win here in Singapore and get all the love, not only this year but for the years that I've come, it means a lot.

Ko won the event with a 13-under in total, and she fired 71 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine, followed by 67 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third round saw 68 with seven birdies, and in the fourth round, she hit 69 with five birdies.

Apart from this event, Ko played the AIG Women's Open and finished in T36. She also participated in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she finished in T12. She played the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the beginning of the year and finished in T6.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications