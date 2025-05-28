Lydia Ko tries out new snacks at Wisconsin after admitting her ‘love’ for cheese

Lydia Ko is in Wisconsin for the US Women's Open this week. The second Major of the year is one of two she has never won, so she has an attempt to make history at the tournament.

But in the meantime, she's sampling some of the local wares. Wisconsin is known for cheese, and the golfer got the chance to try some local cheese curds for the first time.

When approached, Ko said:

"Give me something nice this time. Cheese? I love cheese. Ooh, what are cheese curds? ... It's really good! I already said in my press conference, I love cheese. It's good!"

This came after an honest admission at one of Ko's pre-tournament pressers, where she said:

"I did not know this was like Dairyland, and I only found that out because they said they have a cheese tasting here, and I love my cheese, and I heard it's cheddar cheese. I love my cheddar cheese."

Despite never having had a cheese curd before, Ko, who is from New Zealand, was a big fan and might end up adding it to her diet after the tournament.

Lydia Ko used YouTube to prepare for the US Women's Open.

Lydia Ko has admitted to getting into YouTube golf because of her husband. This week, a YouTube video helped her get ready for the second Major of the season at Erin Hills.

Lydia Ko studied YouTube for the tournament (Image via Imagn)

She watched a video of the 2017 US Open for the men, where Brooks Koepka won, to learn the course that she'll play this weekend. She knows it won't play the same, but it helped give her some confidence.

Lydia Ko said via Golf.com:

“I said to myself on Monday, this course is hard,” Ko said, “but if it’s hard for me, I feel like it’s going to be hard for everyone. It’s not like it’s hard for a certain type of player."

She added that it gave her the freedom to go out there and concentrate on how she wants to play and not have to worry about the course necessarily. Ko added:

“Hopefully if I do a good job with that, that will give me some good opportunities. But I think this is also the type of golf course you need to hit a lot of quality golf shots and also get a little bit of good bounces and luck, as well. I think when you win, you end up kind of going through what happened the past four days, and all of those kind of come into mind.”

The golfer will compete against Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and reigning champion Yuka Saso beginning tomorrow.

