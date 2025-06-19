Lydia Ko twins with 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner in yellow ahead of the Major

Lydia Ko is set to play at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship from June 19 to 22 at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas. Ahead of the event, Ko reshared a photo with 2022 Women’s PGA Championship winner In Gee Chun on Instagram, where the two were seen wearing matching outfits.

Both players wore white polo shirts paired with yellow mini-skirts and white caps and held their putters, creating a “twinning” look on the course. Chun originally captioned the image “Sisters,” while Lydia Ko added a caption in Korean that read,

“언니랑 커플 ❤️”

The caption translates to “couple outfit with my unni,” using the Korean term for “older sister.”

Lydia Ko and In Gee Chun posed in matching white polos and yellow skirts ahead of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (via lydsko)

Lydia Ko played in last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and finished T46 at +9, while Chun did not compete in the 2024 edition. So far in the 2025 LPGA season, Lydia Ko has made eight starts, with one win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and three top-10 finishes.

For In Gee Chun, this week marks her 10th start of the season. She is yet to record a win or a top-10 finish this year.

When will Lydia Ko and In Gee Chun tee off in the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship?

Lydia Ko will begin her first round of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Thursday, June 19, at 9:28 a.m. ET. She will tee off from the first hole, playing alongside World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul.

Meanwhile, In Gee Chun is scheduled to tee off at 3:06 p.m. ET from the 10th hole. She will be paired with Ruoning Yin and defending champion Amy Yang.

Here are the complete tee times for Thursday’s round (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Katelyn Sepmoree, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura

8:11 a.m. – Jeongeun Lee5, Arpichaya Yubol, Brooke Matthews

8:22 a.m. – Celine Boutier, Sophia Popov, Ashleigh Buhai

8:33 a.m. – Chiara Tamburlini, Ingrid Lindblad, Jasmine Suwannapura

8:44 a.m. – Moriya Jutanugarn, Bailey Tardy, Madelene Sagstrom

8:55 a.m. – Esther Henseleit, Aditi Ashok, Mimi Rhodes

9:06 a.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Lucy Li, Rose Zhang

9:17 a.m. – Joanna Coe, Patty Tavatanakit, Leona Maguire

9:28 a.m. – Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko

9:39 a.m. – Brooke M. Henderson, Maja Stark, Mao Saigo

9:50 a.m. – Chisato Iwai, Minjee Lee, Lauren Coughlin

10:01 a.m. – Rio Takeda, Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant

10:12 a.m. – Gurleen Kaur, Nicole Felce, Olivia Cowan

1:32 p.m. – Sandra Changkija, Kumkang Park, Brianna Do

1:43 p.m. – Jeongeun Lee6, Ryann O’Toole, Paula Reto

1:54 p.m. – Miranda Wang, Cassie Porter, Kristen Gillman

2:05 p.m. – Jenny Shin, Weiwei Zhang, Haeji Kang

2:16 p.m. – Yan Liu, Auston Kim, Ana Belac

2:27 p.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou, Hye-Jin Choi

2:38 p.m. – Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Allie White, Youmin Hwang

2:49 p.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Shiho Kuwaki, Carlota Ciganda

3:00 p.m. – Sung Hyun Park, Anna Nordqvist, Cristie Kerr

3:11 p.m. – Jenny Bae, Ilhee Lee, Minami Katsu

3:22 p.m. – Saki Baba, Wei-Ling Hsu, Manon De Roey

3:33 p.m. – Caroline Masson, Muni He, Karis Davidson

3:44 p.m. – Jing Yan, Frida Kinhult, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Tee No. 10

8:05 a.m. – Bianca Pagdanganan, Natalie Vivaldi, Jiwon Jeon

8:16 a.m. – Peiyun Chien, Yuri Yoshida, Yahui Zhang

8:27 a.m. – Albane Valenzuela, Benedetta Moresco, Robyn Choi

8:38 a.m. – Grace Kim, Alexa Pano, Megan Khang

8:49 a.m. – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Akie Iwai, Nasa Hataoka

9:00 a.m. – Jin Hee Im, Caroline Inglis, Miyu Yamashita

9:11 a.m. – Lauren Hartlage, Ina Yoon, Angel Yin

9:22 a.m. – Hae Ran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim, Chanettee Wannasaen

9:33 a.m. – Mirim Lee, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim

9:44 a.m. – Gemma Dryburgh, Soo Bin Joo, Hira Naveed

9:55 a.m. – Dewi Weber, Azahara Munoz, Na Rin An

10:06 a.m. – Ashley Grier, Savannah Grewal, Morgane Metraux

10:17 a.m. – Yu Liu, Madison Young, Heather Angell

1:27 p.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Mariel Galdiano, Ruixin Liu

1:38 p.m. – Georgia Hall, Allie Knight, Cheyenne Knight

1:49 p.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Nataliya Guseva, Aline Krauter

2:00 p.m. – Somi Lee, Lindy Duncan, Suji Kim

2:11 p.m. – Gaby Lopez, Shinsil Bang, Yui Kawamoto

2:22 p.m. – Danielle Kang, Sei Young Kim, Yani Tseng

2:33 p.m. – Andrea Lee, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Linnea Strom

2:44 p.m. – Stacy Lewis, Alison Curdt, Sarah Schmelzel

2:55 p.m. – Lexi Thompson, Yuka Saso, Yealimi Noh

3:06 p.m. – Amy Yang, Ruoning Yin, In-Gee Chun

3:17 p.m. – Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull

3:28 p.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu

3:39 p.m. – Gigi Stoll, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mary Liu

