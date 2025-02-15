  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Lydia Ko wins hearts with wholesome Valentine’s Day post with husband

Lydia Ko wins hearts with wholesome Valentine’s Day post with husband

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Feb 15, 2025 11:46 GMT
PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn
Lydia Ko - Source: Imagn images

Lydia Ko's wholesome Valentine's Day post with her husband won hearts on social media. She has been married to Chung Jun, the son of Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young, for three years.

Ad

Ko made a special post on her Instagram story for her husband yesterday, sharing a photo of theirs with the caption:

“My forever Valentine”
Lydia Ko and her husband Chung Jun ( via Lydia Ko&#039;s Instagram story) (@lydsko)
Lydia Ko and her husband Chung Jun ( via Lydia Ko's Instagram story) (@lydsko)

This isn't the first time Ko posted a photo with her husband. She did the same on January 7 by sharing two photos of them. In one of the photos, she was in a white bridal dress and her husband in a suit. The other photo was a blurry B&W of the couple taking a selfie with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Happy 1+1 years my love.”
Ad

Lydia Ko played in two LPGA Tour tournaments in 2025 in February. She appeared at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in her first 2025 LPGA event and finished at T6 with a score of 13 under 275 and 73-67-65-70 over the four rounds. Next, she played at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands and finished at T48 with a score of 1 under 283.

Lydia Ko’s husband accompanied her to the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship

On November 21, Lydia Ko attended the CME Group Tour Championship press conference after the second round and was asked if her husband would join her at the tournament like in 2022. She said he arrived at the event venue via a night flight and had been busy with meetings since then:

Ad
“He actually flew on a red eye and got here this morning. But unfortunately, fortunately, he has a day job, too, so he's in the room taking meetings until like probably 9:00 p.m. because of the time difference to the west coast.
There was a weather alert yesterday saying there was high winds and I was like, hey, if it's dangerous just don't come. He was like, I got to come.”
Ad

Ko continued:

“This is a special place for us, and he's going to come back in a few weeks again for Grant Thornton as well. Excited to be able to come back to a place that we shared some happy tears together. Last time he was here he was my fiance and it was my last win before our wedding, and then now we're going strong and almost to our second year anniversary.”

Ko finished in third place with a score of 17 under.

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी