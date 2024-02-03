Tom Brady has played two decent golf rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. He was paired with PGA Tour player Keegan Bradley. Their team concluded the round with a total score of 12-under par, securing a tie for the 20th position on the leaderboard.

However, during the second round of the event, the retired football player's opening shot started on a disappointing note. The player with a handicap of 8, saw his ball end up nowhere, landing just a few feet in front of him.

Tom Brady’s embarrassing shot was captured by many golf enthusiasts. Barstool Sports took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Tom Brady is One of Us @ForePlayPod”

Expand Tweet

Soon after the video went viral, golf fans started sharing their thoughts on Brady’s unsuccessful attempt. One fan compared Tom Brady’s shots to American football quarterback player Patrick Mahomes and said:

Expand Tweet

Another fan remarked:

Expand Tweet

One more fan commented thanking Brady:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that back in 2022, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were tied against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at the Match tournament. At the end of the event, Brady and Rodgers successfully defeated Allen and Mahomes by a one-stroke margin.

For the uninitiated, Mahomes has a handicap of 7.7 (according to Golf.com). The NFL quarterback player has participated in a few celebrity golf tournaments. However, he has even faced some some embarrassing moments in a few events, including the American Century Championship 2023.

How did the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity event 2024 go?

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrity Event 2024 ended after the completion of two rounds. The event featured 80 amateur golfers paired with 80 professional golfers.

Rory McIlroy was teamed with Jeffery Rhodes. The pair were attempting their luck at the event for the first time.

World No. 2 McIlroy and TPG Capital co-managing partner Rhodes lifted the trophy after the second round. The pair finished the celebrity event portion at 17-under par.

Additionally, Josh Allen was tied with Keith Mitchell. The duo ended the competition by taking a solo sixth position.

Now, the remaining 80 professional golfers are set to proceed in the weekend round. After the second round, Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg and Scottie Scheffler are leading the scoreboard. They are one shot ahead of Patrick Cantlay, who is currently in the fourth position.