Majesticks GC member disqualified from the Open Championship qualifiers due to uninformed walk-off from the course

Sam Horsfield, a member of LIV Golf’s Majesticks GC, has been disqualified from the Open Championship Final Qualifying after walking off the course without informing officials. The incident occurred at West Lancashire Golf Club on July 1, 2025, during the 36-hole qualifier for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

The disqualification was enforced under R&A rules, which require players to formally notify an official if they intend to withdraw. Failure to do so results in automatic disqualification from the Open Championship qualifying event. NUCLR Golf posted the update on X, stating:

"🚨❌🚶‍♂️— LIV Golf’s Sam Horsfield has been DQ’d from final 36-hole Open Championship qualifying after he walked off the course through 9 holes without notifying officials that he was WD’ing. The Majesticks GC star was +7 (43) for 9 holes. (per @bunkeredgolf)"

Sam Horsfield’s sudden exit came after a disastrous front nine, where he shot a +7 (43). His round featured consecutive double bogeys on holes 7, 8, and 9. Instead of continuing to the back nine, he walked off the course without reporting his withdrawal. Tournament officials confirmed the disqualification shortly after, citing a clear breach of competition regulations.

The 27-year-old has been part of Majesticks GC since joining LIV Golf in 2022, alongside veteran golfers Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Henrik Stenson.

On the same day, fellow LIV player Adrian Meronk withdrew from his Open Championship qualifier in Scotland, while Westwood, David Puig, and Lucas Herbert continued their attempts at other venues. With that, let's look at Sam Horsfield's 2025 season so far.

Sam Horsfield’s rollercoaster 2025 LIV Golf Season

Sam Horsfield’s 2025 LIV Golf season has been a story of ups and downs. The English golfer has teed it up in nine tournaments so far this year, delivering mixed results.

Horsfield opened his campaign at LIV Golf Riyadh, played from February 6 to 8 at Riyadh Golf Club, where he showed strong form. He shot rounds of 68, 68, and 69, finishing at 11-under (205) to secure a T12 position. His most successful outing came at LIV Golf Adelaide. Horsfield posted rounds of 66, 69, and 75, finishing 6-under (210) to secure a T7 finish, his best of the season so far.

However, things started unraveling at LIV Golf Hong Kong. Despite an impressive opening round of 66, Sam Horsfield stumbled with scores of 71 and 73, finishing at even par (210), which dropped him down to T50. His struggles continued into the next event at LIV Golf Singapore. There, Horsfield recorded rounds of 73, 74, and 72. He finished the tournament at 6-over (219), ending in T49.

At LIV Golf Miami, played at Trump National Doral Golf Course, Horsfield had another underwhelming week. After opening with rounds of 75 and 77, he managed a closing 71, but his total of 7-over (223) left him at T27.

Since then, he has managed finishes of T41 in Mexico City, T29 in South Korea, T33 in Virginia, and T25 in Dallas.

