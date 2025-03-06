Major Champion Wyndham Clark leads the Grass League ownership list: Details of the circuit explored 

Wyndham Clark has been announced as a team owner of the new and innovative Grass League. The circuit, whose formation was announced in late 2024, is the world's first par-3-only tournament with increased stakes.

The amateur-only league recently announced the new ownership of 11 new teams. PGA Tour sensation Wyndham Clark is the owner of the San Diego Munis. The team competed at the 2024 Troon Access Grass League (GL) Championship and saw Hayden Wood and Braden Bailey tie for 12th place with a 13-under par score.

Wyndham Clark's Grass League team has eight players who form four teams together. The teams compete in a two-man scramble for a chance to earn a big paycheck. With each team representing regional franchises, the Grass League's tournaments are hosted across the United States of America.

Following a decent finish for Clark's team in December, the team will battle it out this year for a spot inside the top 10. While prize purses for individual events will always exceed $100 thousand, each franchise will earn points after each tournament based on their team's standings. The final position of the team at the end of the season will determine their total payout.

Grass League: 2025 Franchise Owners

Here's a look at the owners for the Grass League's 11 franchises (via Grass League):

Canada Hat Tricks

Owner - Social Leverage

Team 1 - Sam Engel, Ian Hagener

Team 2 - Gabriel Salvanera, Ryan Macpherson

Team 3 - Colin Read, Andrew Yun

Team 4 - Troy Anderson, David Ricciardelli

Dallas Horsemen

Owner - Good Good Golf

Team 1 - Brad Dalke, Ryder Epson

Team 2 - Matt Kendrick, Davis Holman

Team 3 - Hunter Epson, Clay Seeber

Team 4 - Ashton Diblasi, John McCarthy

Hollywood Hitters

Owner - Commonwealth

Team 1 - Mardy Fish, Mark Mulder

Team 2 - Parker Lestz, Jackson Grayson

Team 3 - Brandon Grzywacz, Jacob Golliday

Team 4 - Barry Enright, Tyler Wright

Los Angeles Roses

Owner - Dave Roberts

Team 1 - Sarah Schmelzel, Jared Mactas

Team 2 - Blake Snyder, Andrew Von Lossow

Team 3 - Mason Glinski, Dylan Vanderveer

Team 4 - Braxton Sides, Marty Sanchez

Michigan Auto Aces

Owner - Eberg Capital

Team 1 - Alison Lee, Trey Kidd

Team 2 - Carlos Andres Rodriguez, Andrew Carlton

Team 3 - Nathaniel Adams, Jacques Wilson

Team 4 - David Blechman, Lauren Coughlin

Minnesota Muskies

Owner - Aspen Technologies

Team 1 - Drew Kittleson, Drew Stroltz

Team 2 - Jim Strickland, Rob Mangini

Team 3 - Jeremy Defalco, Bryan Hoops

Team 4 - Andrew Medley, Tony Bagneschi

New York Blue Birds

Owner - Lazerow Enterprises

Team 1 - Jake Chanen

Team 2 - Abe Candelaria III, Kurt Watkins

Team 3 - Hans Reimers, Jake Byrum

Team 4 - Jhared Hack, Redford Bobbitt

Phoenix United

Owner - Manor Phoenix

Team 1 - George Gankas, Nick Mason

Team 2 - Tyler Weworski, Austin Quick

Team 3 - Cody Massa, DJ Lantz

Team 4 - Parker J. Smith, Trey Kaahanui

San Diego Munis

Owner - Wyndham Clark

Team 1 - Max Vanderaarde, Dod King

Team 2 - Brad Richardson, Jack Boulger

Team 3 - Chaz Aurilia, Krando Nishiba

Team 4 - Hayden Wood, Braden Bailey

Scottsdale Strikers

Owner - Riot Hospitality

Team 1 - Kenny Coakley, Paul Misko

Team 2 - Tommy Moore, David Bradshaw

Team 3 - Tony Hendricks, Joe Neuheisel

Team 4 - Danny Wax, David Lebowitz

Tampa Bay Swamp Dawgs

Owner - Silverleaf Golf Club

Team 1 - Phil Kessel, Ben Herman

Team 2 - Brock Mackenzie, Eric Hawerchuk

Team 3 - Dan Buchner, Billy Hanes

Team 4 - Dean Espy, Jack Elliott

