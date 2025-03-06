Major Champion Wyndham Clark leads the Grass League ownership list: Details of the circuit explored 

Wyndham Clark has been announced as a team owner of the new and innovative Grass League. The circuit, whose formation was announced in late 2024, is the world's first par-3-only tournament with increased stakes.
The amateur-only league recently announced the new ownership of 11 new teams. PGA Tour sensation Wyndham Clark is the owner of the San Diego Munis. The team competed at the 2024 Troon Access Grass League (GL) Championship and saw Hayden Wood and Braden Bailey tie for 12th place with a 13-under par score.
Wyndham Clark's Grass League team has eight players who form four teams together. The teams compete in a two-man scramble for a chance to earn a big paycheck. With each team representing regional franchises, the Grass League's tournaments are hosted across the United States of America.
Following a decent finish for Clark's team in December, the team will battle it out this year for a spot inside the top 10. While prize purses for individual events will always exceed $100 thousand, each franchise will earn points after each tournament based on their team's standings. The final position of the team at the end of the season will determine their total payout.
Grass League: 2025 Franchise Owners
Here's a look at the owners for the Grass League's 11 franchises (via Grass League):
Canada Hat Tricks
- Owner - Social Leverage
- Team 1 - Sam Engel, Ian Hagener
- Team 2 - Gabriel Salvanera, Ryan Macpherson
- Team 3 - Colin Read, Andrew Yun
- Team 4 - Troy Anderson, David Ricciardelli
Dallas Horsemen
- Owner - Good Good Golf
- Team 1 - Brad Dalke, Ryder Epson
- Team 2 - Matt Kendrick, Davis Holman
- Team 3 - Hunter Epson, Clay Seeber
- Team 4 - Ashton Diblasi, John McCarthy
Hollywood Hitters
- Owner - Commonwealth
- Team 1 - Mardy Fish, Mark Mulder
- Team 2 - Parker Lestz, Jackson Grayson
- Team 3 - Brandon Grzywacz, Jacob Golliday
- Team 4 - Barry Enright, Tyler Wright
Los Angeles Roses
- Owner - Dave Roberts
- Team 1 - Sarah Schmelzel, Jared Mactas
- Team 2 - Blake Snyder, Andrew Von Lossow
- Team 3 - Mason Glinski, Dylan Vanderveer
- Team 4 - Braxton Sides, Marty Sanchez
Michigan Auto Aces
- Owner - Eberg Capital
- Team 1 - Alison Lee, Trey Kidd
- Team 2 - Carlos Andres Rodriguez, Andrew Carlton
- Team 3 - Nathaniel Adams, Jacques Wilson
- Team 4 - David Blechman, Lauren Coughlin
Minnesota Muskies
- Owner - Aspen Technologies
- Team 1 - Drew Kittleson, Drew Stroltz
- Team 2 - Jim Strickland, Rob Mangini
- Team 3 - Jeremy Defalco, Bryan Hoops
- Team 4 - Andrew Medley, Tony Bagneschi
New York Blue Birds
- Owner - Lazerow Enterprises
- Team 1 - Jake Chanen
- Team 2 - Abe Candelaria III, Kurt Watkins
- Team 3 - Hans Reimers, Jake Byrum
- Team 4 - Jhared Hack, Redford Bobbitt
Phoenix United
- Owner - Manor Phoenix
- Team 1 - George Gankas, Nick Mason
- Team 2 - Tyler Weworski, Austin Quick
- Team 3 - Cody Massa, DJ Lantz
- Team 4 - Parker J. Smith, Trey Kaahanui
San Diego Munis
- Owner - Wyndham Clark
- Team 1 - Max Vanderaarde, Dod King
- Team 2 - Brad Richardson, Jack Boulger
- Team 3 - Chaz Aurilia, Krando Nishiba
- Team 4 - Hayden Wood, Braden Bailey
Scottsdale Strikers
- Owner - Riot Hospitality
- Team 1 - Kenny Coakley, Paul Misko
- Team 2 - Tommy Moore, David Bradshaw
- Team 3 - Tony Hendricks, Joe Neuheisel
- Team 4 - Danny Wax, David Lebowitz
Tampa Bay Swamp Dawgs
- Owner - Silverleaf Golf Club
- Team 1 - Phil Kessel, Ben Herman
- Team 2 - Brock Mackenzie, Eric Hawerchuk
- Team 3 - Dan Buchner, Billy Hanes
- Team 4 - Dean Espy, Jack Elliott