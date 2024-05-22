Major winner Xander Schauffele's wife Maya admits to 'blacking out' after his PGA Championship triumph

Xander Schauffele's wife, Maya Lowe, was by his side last Sunday when he won the 2024 PGA Championship. In fact, Maya has been a part of his life during his entire professional career.

As such, she has had the privilege of witnessing his immense growth as a player. Schauffele's recent victory at Valhalla Golf Club was extremely special, as it was his first major. Unsurprisingly, when reporters asked Lowe how she felt about her husband's win, she replied that she was "blacking out."

Expand Tweet

"This means everything. Everything that he has worked hard for, it just goes to show that you’ll see results if you put in the work. He deserves it more than anything," Maya Lowe said to The Athletic.

She emphasized that the triumph was a result of his sheer hard work and perseverance:

"Why do I say that? I’ve seen the dedication, the work that he puts in, the hours. Even during off weeks, there’s never an off week; they’re constantly practicing. The grind never stops," she added.

Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship with a score of 21 under, one stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. His performance included a round of 62, a record for the Valhalla Championship and major championships.

The PGA Championship victory is the 11th of Xander Schauffele's professional career. The current world number two has won eight PGA Tour tournaments and is also a Tokyo 2021 Olympic champion.

Lowe's role in Schauffele's success

Schauffele met Lowe when they were both in college. Schauffele was studying and playing collegiate golf at San Diego State University (SDSU), while Maya was studying nearby at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

Their first meeting occurred in 2014 post which they began dating, and their relationship grew over time. When Schauffele started her professional career in 2015, Maya was already an important part of his life.

Despite being involved in Schauffele's career, Maya Lowe has had her own professional path. According to Golfweek, Maya Lowe graduated from UCSD with a degree in science and public health, and got a Masters degree in healthcare administration later. She has worked for Planned Parenthood.

Xander and Maya did not rush to tie the knot. They got married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, days after the 2021 US Open. Lowe has been Schauffele's main source of support over the years, and she is currently reveling in his successes.