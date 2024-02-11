“Make sure your phones are on silent” - Jon Rahm tries to quiet fans amid LIV Golf's party atmosphere at Las Vegas

During the third round on Saturday (February 10), Jon Rahm had a tough time silencing the crowd at LIV Golf Las Vegas.

LIV Golf's mantra has always been 'Golf, but harder,' and it has tried to attract fans via its colorful and loud presentation of the sport, which often does not correlate with much noise. Following its tradition, the Las Vegas event was also full of crowd noise as well as high-volume music. However, the new entrant, Rahm, found it hard to adjust to the different conditions.

On the 12th hole, Rahm was just two strokes behind the lead and had a shot at LIV Golf Las Vegas. In dire need of full concentration, his caddie, Adam Hayes, asked fans to keep calm, but his plea went in vain with no effect on the crowd whatsoever. Eventually, the Spaniard had to intervene and take the matter into his own hands.

"Make sure your phones are on silent," Rahm said while requesting to the fans.

However, the concentration was lost as Rahm ended up sinking two bogeys in the remaining holes and ending at T8 in the event. His team, Legion XIII, also finished fifth in the team portion.

How much money did Jon Rahm earn at the LIV Golf Las Vegas?

Jon Rahm earned $525,000 for his joint eighth-place finish at LIV Golf Las Vegas. Dustin Johnson won his third title on the Saudi-backed circuit and received $4 million for his win on Saturday. In the team portion, Brooks Koepka's Smash GC won $1.5 million for the win.

Here's the complete payout for the individual portion at the LIV Golf Las Vegas:

1. Dustin Johnson (-12): $4,000,000

T2. Talor Gooch (-11): $1,875,000

T2. Peter Uihlein (-11): $1,875,000

4. Matthew Wolff (-10): $1,000,000

T5. Graeme McDowell (-9): $700,000

T5. Paul Casey (-9): $700,000

T5. Jason Kokrak (-9): $700,000

8. Jon Rahm (-8): $525,000

T9. Sebastian Munoz (-7): $409,167

T9. Adrian Meronk (-7): $409,167

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-7): $409,167

T12. Caleb Surratt (-6): $340,000

T12. Brooks Koepka (-6): $340,000

T12. Tyrrell Hatton (-6): $340,000

T15. Pat Perez (-5): $267,500

T15. Henrik Stenson (-5): $267,500

T15. Richard Bland (-5): $267,500

T15. David Puig (-5): $267,500

T15. Cameron Smith (-5): $267,500

T15. Bubba Watson (-5): $267,500

T21. Ian Poulter (-4): $207,500

T21. Kalle Samooja (-4): $207,500

T21. Marc Leishman (-4): $207,500

T21. Abraham Ancer (-4): $207,500

T21. Branden Grace (-4): $207,500

T21. Laurie Canter (-4): $207,500

T27. Sam Horsfield (-3): $180,000

T27. Sergio Garcia (-3): $180,000

T27. Harold Varner III (-3): $180,000

T30. Charles Howell III (-2): $160,000

T30. Phil Mickelson (-2): $160,000

T30. Eugenio Chacarra (-2): $160,000

T30. Thomas Pieters (-2): $160,000

T30. Joaquin Niemann (-2): $160,000

T35. Matt Jones (-1): $142,800

T35. Dean Burmester (-1): $142,800

T35. Kevin Na (-1): $142,800

T35. Cameron Tringale (-1): $142,800

T35. Jinichiro Kozuma (-1): $142,800

T40. Carlos Ortiz (E): $130,800

T40. Danny Lee (E): $130,800

T40. Patrick Reed (E): $130,800

T40. Lee Westwood (E): $130,800

T40. Anirban Lahiri (E): $130,800

T45. Scott Vincent (1): $123,250

T45. Kieran Vincent (1): $123,250

T45. Lucas Herbert (1): $123,250

T45. Andy Ogletree (1): $123,250

49. Mito Pereira (2): $60,000

50. Louis Oosthuizen (3): $60,000

T51. Hudson Swafford (7): $55,000

T51. Martin Kaymer (7): $55,000

T53. Brendan Steele (10): $50,000

T53. Charl Schwartzel (10): $50,000