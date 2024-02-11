“Make sure your phones are on silent” - Jon Rahm tries to quiet fans amid LIV Golf's party atmosphere at Las Vegas

During the third round on Saturday (February 10), Jon Rahm had a tough time silencing the crowd at LIV Golf Las Vegas.
LIV Golf's mantra has always been 'Golf, but harder,' and it has tried to attract fans via its colorful and loud presentation of the sport, which often does not correlate with much noise. Following its tradition, the Las Vegas event was also full of crowd noise as well as high-volume music. However, the new entrant, Rahm, found it hard to adjust to the different conditions.
On the 12th hole, Rahm was just two strokes behind the lead and had a shot at LIV Golf Las Vegas. In dire need of full concentration, his caddie, Adam Hayes, asked fans to keep calm, but his plea went in vain with no effect on the crowd whatsoever. Eventually, the Spaniard had to intervene and take the matter into his own hands.
"Make sure your phones are on silent," Rahm said while requesting to the fans.
However, the concentration was lost as Rahm ended up sinking two bogeys in the remaining holes and ending at T8 in the event. His team, Legion XIII, also finished fifth in the team portion.
How much money did Jon Rahm earn at the LIV Golf Las Vegas?
Jon Rahm earned $525,000 for his joint eighth-place finish at LIV Golf Las Vegas. Dustin Johnson won his third title on the Saudi-backed circuit and received $4 million for his win on Saturday. In the team portion, Brooks Koepka's Smash GC won $1.5 million for the win.
Here's the complete payout for the individual portion at the LIV Golf Las Vegas:
- 1. Dustin Johnson (-12): $4,000,000
- T2. Talor Gooch (-11): $1,875,000
- T2. Peter Uihlein (-11): $1,875,000
- 4. Matthew Wolff (-10): $1,000,000
- T5. Graeme McDowell (-9): $700,000
- T5. Paul Casey (-9): $700,000
- T5. Jason Kokrak (-9): $700,000
- 8. Jon Rahm (-8): $525,000
- T9. Sebastian Munoz (-7): $409,167
- T9. Adrian Meronk (-7): $409,167
- T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-7): $409,167
- T12. Caleb Surratt (-6): $340,000
- T12. Brooks Koepka (-6): $340,000
- T12. Tyrrell Hatton (-6): $340,000
- T15. Pat Perez (-5): $267,500
- T15. Henrik Stenson (-5): $267,500
- T15. Richard Bland (-5): $267,500
- T15. David Puig (-5): $267,500
- T15. Cameron Smith (-5): $267,500
- T15. Bubba Watson (-5): $267,500
- T21. Ian Poulter (-4): $207,500
- T21. Kalle Samooja (-4): $207,500
- T21. Marc Leishman (-4): $207,500
- T21. Abraham Ancer (-4): $207,500
- T21. Branden Grace (-4): $207,500
- T21. Laurie Canter (-4): $207,500
- T27. Sam Horsfield (-3): $180,000
- T27. Sergio Garcia (-3): $180,000
- T27. Harold Varner III (-3): $180,000
- T30. Charles Howell III (-2): $160,000
- T30. Phil Mickelson (-2): $160,000
- T30. Eugenio Chacarra (-2): $160,000
- T30. Thomas Pieters (-2): $160,000
- T30. Joaquin Niemann (-2): $160,000
- T35. Matt Jones (-1): $142,800
- T35. Dean Burmester (-1): $142,800
- T35. Kevin Na (-1): $142,800
- T35. Cameron Tringale (-1): $142,800
- T35. Jinichiro Kozuma (-1): $142,800
- T40. Carlos Ortiz (E): $130,800
- T40. Danny Lee (E): $130,800
- T40. Patrick Reed (E): $130,800
- T40. Lee Westwood (E): $130,800
- T40. Anirban Lahiri (E): $130,800
- T45. Scott Vincent (1): $123,250
- T45. Kieran Vincent (1): $123,250
- T45. Lucas Herbert (1): $123,250
- T45. Andy Ogletree (1): $123,250
- 49. Mito Pereira (2): $60,000
- 50. Louis Oosthuizen (3): $60,000
- T51. Hudson Swafford (7): $55,000
- T51. Martin Kaymer (7): $55,000
- T53. Brendan Steele (10): $50,000
- T53. Charl Schwartzel (10): $50,000