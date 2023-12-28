Malaysian Open 2024 edition aims for British Open qualification status with $1,000,000 winning prize

The Malaysian Open golf is coming back in 2024 after spending the last three years inactive. This edition is looking to become one of the qualifying tournaments for the Open, also known as the Open Championship. It also has a $1 million prize purse, so it's looking to be one of the most prominent tournaments out there.

The Malaysian Open was not held for the last three years thanks to COVID-19, and it is aiming to return to its former glory this time. Whether it gets the qualifying status or not, it is still looking to attract the world's best golfers when it tees off at the Mines Resort and Golf Club in the middle of February.

Malaysian Golf Association president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said (via Malay Mail):

"We are still waiting for confirmation from the R&A... the announcement (will come) from the Asian Tour Commissioner. If the R&A confirms that the top two or three players will qualify for The Open, I am sure many top golfers will come to play (in the Malaysian Open)."

The 152nd Open, which makes it the longest-running tournament in golf history, is going to take place in Scotland this summer. If all goes well, those who do well enough at the Malaysian Open will be invited to the tournament and its impressive field.

Malaysia Open gearing up for return to former glory

Tan Sri Mohd Anwar also said that roughly 28 Malaysian golfers will get a chance to take part in the tournament. The president added that star Malaysian golfers Gavin Green, Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Ben Leong and Ervin Chang have all qualified for the event based on their rankings, and others will be named later based on their rankings in the 2023 Professional Golf of Malaysia.

Famous investment firm IRS Prima Holding was recently announced as the title sponsor. They have a three-year deal, so they will remain in the tournament until 2026.

The Malaysian Open is back

The president said that the sponsors are going to put up the $1 million prize purse every single year. They also plan to support other expenses to get the tournament going. The prize purse will be reviewed for the 2027 version, with a potential increase coming.

Trevor Simsby is the reigning champion, even though his victory took place in 2020, where he won a three-way playoff against Andrew Dodt and Jarin Todd. It remains to be seen if it will be officially confirmed as a qualifier, but the odds look good.

For a tournament that has been completely inactive for the last three years, the future suddenly looks very bright. Their absence was tough, but they're back and could be better than ever very soon.

Even if it doesn't get the qualification status, the Malaysia Open is going to be a mainstay in the international world of golf once more starting this year.