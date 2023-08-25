Man arrested for allegedly beating goose to death with golf club at Putnam Golf Course

The Putnam Golf Course is an eccentric golf course situated in the state of New York. In a recent turn of events, a New York-based man was arrested for beating a goose to death with his golf club. The situation took a turn for the worse when the ball hit the Canada goose and left it dazed for a moment.

According to animal welfare officials, the accused repeatedly attacked the dazed and stagnant goose with his golf club. The golfer approached the goose on foot and started to attack him. As he walked away, he returned once again to beat the goose even more, resulting in charges of animal cruelty.

The Putnam golf course tragedy occoured on August 18, and the Putnam county Society for the prevention of Cruelty on Animals approached the scene on August 21 and put out a release.

There are various reports suggesting that the man wanted to put the goose out of his misery, resulting in him beating it to death. However, contradictory reports state that the animal was in a state of shock and would have recovered under ideal treatment.

Veterinarian suggests that the goose was stunned after the impact and would have recovered at the Putnam Golf course

The mystery man who allegedly beat the goose to death is supposed to be arraigned on September 12 on charges of animal cruelty. The authorities decided to take action when a veterinarian suggested that the goose would have recovered and was just stunned after the impact.

The golf ball can cause extreme damage when coming at a high speed. Interestingly, county SPCA chief Ken Ross believes that the goose was fine and was just too stunned to move.

“The wings were fine, the legs were fine, so the goose was probably stunned and struggling to deal with that.”

Ken Ross stated via The Associated Press.

The golfer who allegedly beat the goose to his death is a Carmel resident who lives fairly close to the Putnam Golf Course. The course is situated in Mahopac, roughly 55 miles from the city of New York.