“Man he even sounds like a young Tiger Woods” – Fans in awe as Charlie Woods sounds ‘exactly’ like his father in presser

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods qualified for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship on Sunday, September 24, after winning the 14-15 division of the Last Chance Florida Regional.

The 15-time Major champion caddied for his son at the Mission Inn Resort in Florida as Charlie Woods carded his career-best 6-under 66 in the second round. He aggregated at 7-under after two days to beat Kaden Puranik by one shot.

Speaking at the post-round interview, he spoke about his mental state ahead of the final round, where he made the clutch eight-footer birdie in the eighteenth to seal the victory. He said:

"I mean, it's hard to think. You're tied for the lead; you have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it's not going to be given. So, just take it one shot at a time. Don't think too far ahead, and just, just got to keep eating[birdies]."

The junior Woods also spoke about his golfer-caddie partnership with his dad. He said that they liked to stay in their own little world and take one shot at a time.

"He puts me in my place," he continued. "I’ll talk about the next tee shot and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re gonna focus on. Focus up, this is what we’re gonna do."

Golf Twitter found Charlie's mannerisms quite similar to Tiger's, and they observed that the former sounded just like his legendary dad. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Man he even sounds like a young tiger. Incredible"

"Young man sounds just like his father. Good luck going forward!"

"Dang, his voice sounds like his dad's, and of course his answers are young Tiger all over again -- just the facts, ma'am. So we won't have to wait long for another Woods to start winning the big ones."

"Off topic but his hands look absolutely gigantic for a kid his size. He could be a beast. Genuinely interested to see where he goes in golf."

"Every time he says one shot at a time… sounds familiar."

"Sounds just like his dad!"

"Sky’s the limit for this kid. Mannerisms and the way he talks is just like dad. Unreal"

"Dude is a STUD and has the best caddie in the world... wish Charlie the best and hope he wins it all"

"Wow his hands are huge… gonna be a player"

"Tiger may end up winning more money as a caddie than a golfer"

"When will it be on the golf channel?"

How much is Charlie Woods' net worth?

According to WealthyMint.com, the 14-year-old golfer is already a millionaire, having earned an estimated $1.5 to $5 million. Last year, he was seen sporting Nike apparel at the PNC Championship. He was also spotted with the TaylorMade SIM, priced at around $549.99, and a TaylorMade P7MC, costing $1,399.99.

At the 2022 PNC Championship, he and Tiger Woods earned $45,167, and the younger golfer received half of it. A couple of years ago, they finished runner-up at the event and bagged $80,000 in prize money.