Man faces charges for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen goods from the Masters over 13 years

A former employee at Masters' venue Augusta National Golf Club was charged in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The individual concerned allegedly transported millions of dollars worth of stolen goods from the iconic venue over 13 years.

The employee has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Globensky, who hails from Augusta, Georgia, according to the Chicago Tribune. Globensky allegedly orchestrated the transfer of Masters golf merchandise and historical memorabilia across state lines from 2009 to 2022.

The charges were filed shortly after the conclusion of the 88th annual Masters Tournament on April 14. The fate of the stolen merchandise and whether any green jackets were involved in the offense are unclear. Further, the rationale behind filing charges in Chicago is also unclear.

Chicago Tribune reports that when defendants are charged via information, it usually indicates that they intend to plead guilty. However, an arraignment has not been scheduled at this time. If Globensky is convicted, he would have to surrender any property or monetary returns from the sale of stolen Augusta Golf Club memorabilia. The club has regularly taken legal steps to halt the sale of green jackets and other memorabilia.

The green jackets won by the tournament winners, which come in the iconic Pantone 342 hue, must be returned to the club. They can only carry the green jackets for a year after their victory and they can only be worn at the tournament.

Augusta National Golf Club's legal actions on the sale of green jackets or Masters merchandise across years

Scottie Scheffler of the United States is awarded the Green Jacket by Jon Rahm (Source: Getty Images)

The Masters is the first major of the season and the most awaited tournament of the year. It is played at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, which is acclaimed as the best golf course by golf experts. The course was founded in 1932 and has hosted the Masters Tournament since 1934.

The tournament is known for its strict rules, including that players aren't allowed to run and that cell phone use is restricted on the course. In 2013, the Club sued a Texas auction house, Heritage Auctions, over a green jacket allegedly stolen from Art Wall Jr., the 1959 Masters champion. The auction house was trying to sell the jacket in the auction.

In 2017, a federal lawsuit was filed against Green Jacket Auctions Inc. based in Florida to block the sale of a champion's green jacket and other merchandise. The other items included two member green jackets, silverware, and a belt buckle featuring Augusta National's flag logo and map.

Augusta National members started wearing green jackets in 1937. Cliff Roberts originally intended the jackets to identify club members from visitors. In 1962, Robers argued with Gary Player, who took the green jacket home to South Africa, not realizing it should stay at Augusta. Roberts called to retrieve it from Player, which led to a compromise in which the latter agreed not to wear it in public.

For three decades, Cincinnati's Hamilton Tailoring Co. has made the green jacket worn by the Masters Champion.