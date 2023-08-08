Man reported missing after attending LIV Golf Greenbrier has been found dead by Police

A West Virginia man who went missing on Saturday after attending the second round of LIV Golf Greenbrier was found dead on Monday, August 7. The Police in Lewisburg, West Virginia, have reported no foul play.

Jarred Schultz, who was a Barboursville resident, went missing after 11:40 pm ET on Saturday, August 5th, in Lewisburg. He was last seen wearing a pink polo, a blue hat, and grey shorts.

The Lewisburg Police posted on Facebook that he was found dead on Monday around 12:36 pm ET in a wooded area near Interstate 64 and Route 219 in Lewisburg.

Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert shared the details on Facebook. He said:

"The Lewisburg Police Department has located Jarred David Shultz, the 39-year-old man reported missing from Barboursville, WV. At approximately 12:36 pm on August 7th, 2023, the deceased body of a male believed to be Mr. Shultz was located in a wooded area near Interstate 64 and Route 219 in Lewisburg."

"There is no foul play suspected in this incident at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Shultz family and friends in this very difficult time."

Jarred Schultz's friend reveals further details about the day he went missing during LIV Golf Greenbrier

Jarred Schultz's friend Bart disclosed more information on the day he went missing at LIV Golf Greenbrier. As per him, they were last together on Saturday night at Brier Patch Bar & Grill near a Super 8.

Megan Copley, Bart's wife, was quoted as saying via Golf Digest:

"After the tournament on Saturday, they went back to the hotel and went to the Briar Patch across the street for food. This is where they remained all evening until Jarred went missing."

Copley added that her husband last saw Schultz in the parking lot of the Briar Patch, where he was talking on his phone, at 11:45 pm, and moments later, he disappeared.

She continued:

“Bart was actively looking for him from the moment he disappeared. The police in Lewisburg have all the texts and information we have on our end to help them in their search.

“Bart drove to Lewisburg and picked Jarred up in Charleston at his work on Friday. Jarred left his truck at work, and we confirmed yesterday afternoon that it is still there."

Phone pings, thermal imaging, a bloodhound, and drones were utilized by the Lewisburg Police Department in the investigation.