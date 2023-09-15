"Managed my game really well" - Justin Thomas says he ‘salvaged’ a good round at the Fortinet Championship Day 1

Justin Thomas felt he managed his overall game quite well in the first round of the Fortinet Championship, as he shot a 3-under 69 on Thursday, September 14.

Thomas, who didn't qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, made four birdies in the first round despite hitting just three of 14 fairways. His lone bogey came on the par-4 hole 9. He is currently in T20, six strokes behind the lead.

Speaking to the Golf Channel’s Kira K. Dixon after the first round, Thomas reflected on his performance. He said:

"I thought I managed my game pretty well. I drove it terribly for most of the day. I really feel like I salvaged a good round out of what I had. I made some really nice putts. Greens got bumpy at the end, so it was nice to cruise to the finish line, but still a solid start."

The 15-time winner on the PGA Tour added that he was missing the fairways regardless of the club he was using.

He continued:

"It did not matter if it was Driver, 3-wood, or 5-wood. I could not hit the fairway, but I kept tinkering until I found something, and I did. So that is the kind of stuff I enjoy more than anything, salvaging a round like today when it very easily could have been one or two over."

When will Justin Thomas tee off at the Fortinet Championship Round 2?

"The two-time major champion will begin his second round at the Fortinet Championship from the tenth tee. Paired alongside Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala, Thomas will tee off on Friday, September 15 at 10:28 am ET. While Theegala shot 4-under 68 to end the first round at T13, Akshay Bhatia is currently outside the cutline after shooting 1-over 72 in the first round.

The second round of the Fortinet Championship is scheduled to start at 9:55 am ET, with the trio of William McGirt, Brian Stuard, and Max McGreevy teeing off from the first hole. At the same time, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, and MJ Daffue will begin their round from the tenth tee.

First-round leader Lucas Herbert will tee off from the tenth hole at 4:00 pm ET. He is paired with Martin Laird and Andrew Landry for the first two rounds.

Herbert shot 63 to take a single-stroke lead over S. H. Kim. His first round featured ten birdies, six of which were on the final six holes. The lone bogey came on the par-4 fifth hole.

Kim shot a bogey-free 65 on Thursday to conclude the day in second place. His first round included five birdies and an eagle, which came on the par-4 14th hole. He will begin the second round from the tenth tee alongside Patton Kizzire and Hank Lebioda.

Defending champion Max Homa, currently in joint 35th place after shooting 2-under 70 on Thursday, will tee off from the first hole on Friday at 3:38 pm. He is grouped with Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmen.