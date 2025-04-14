Manchester United fanboy Rory McIlroy takes a subtle jibe at his team after Masters win

Rory McIlroy finally won a Major at the recently concluded The Masters 2025. The Northern Irish golfer registered a win in the tournament by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff. It marked his fifth Major title and the first at the Augusta National. He won the prestigious green jacket of the Masters and a trophy for an amazing win.

Ad

In the post-round press conference of the Masters, Rory McIlroy was asked if he would like to take the green jacket to Manchester United's home stadium Old Trafford. In response, the World No. 2 hilariously took a jibe at the soccer team and said (via ASAP Sports):

"If it can inspire some better play, absolutely."

Notably, Rory McIlroy is an avid fan of Manchester United. In one of his interviews in January 2024, on the Stick to Football podcast, he even talked about his favorite player Wayne Rooney, the record goalscorer of Manchester United. McIlroy said (via HITC):

Ad

Trending

"I still have season tickets at Manchester United and I loved going there and just watching Wayne because he worked so hard and ran everywhere, you felt exhausted after watching him for 90 minutes. To be that good but to also have that work ethic, to me he looked like he loved football, and I loved watching him play.”

Ad

Meanwhile at the Masters, in addition to the trophy and the green jacket, Rory McIlroy also earned $4.2 million in prize money and 750 FedEx Cup points.

Rory McIlroy completes his career grand slam with a win at Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy joined the elite club of golfers including Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to have completed their career grand slam. With the victory at the Masters, the Northern Irishman has now tasted victories in all the four golf Majors. He won the US Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, The Open Championship in 2014, and now the Masters in 2025.

Ad

In the post-round press conference, Rory McIlroy reflected on completing the career grand slam saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I think I've carried that burden since August 2014. It's nearly 11 years. And not just about winning my next major, but the career Grand Slam. You know, trying to join a group of five players to do it, you know, watching a lot of my peers get green jackets in the process."

Ad

"Yeah, it's been difficult, and I've tried to approach this tournament with the most positive attitude each and every time that I've shown up, and I think just the sort of cumulative experience that I've gained coming back here each and every year," he added.

With that, now Rory McIlroy has a total of 44 professional victories in his career, and intriguingly three of them coming in 2025. Prior to the Masters, he had won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then The Players Championship in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More