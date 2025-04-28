Mao Saigo sets aim at Nelly Korda's crown after victory at the 2025 Chevron Championship

After winning her maiden Major title at the 2025 Chevron Championship, Mao Saigo reflected on her future plans in her career. The Japanese golfer played in a playoff against Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan, and Ariya Jutanugarn to finally win the Major on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

Following the win, the 23-year-old has her eyes on the remaining four Majors, including the Women's PGA Championship, US Women's Open, Women's British Open, and Evian Championship. Saigo also aims to be the Rolex Number One golfer. The title is currently held by Nelly Korda.

In the post-round press conference of the tournament, Mao Saigo opened up about her performance and also her aim for her upcoming journey. She said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"I still have four more majors to go, and I want to shoot for No. 1 in the world. I will do my best in the remaining four majors."

After the four rounds of the 2025 Chevron Championship, Mao Saigo tied for the lead with Yin, Kim, Duncan, and Jutanugarn at 7-under. But in the playoff, she won the championship with a birdie.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda, the defending champion of the Chevron Championship, had a decent outing at this year's Major. She started the campaign with a round of 77, followed by the next three rounds of 68, 71, and 70 to settle in a T14 position with Minjee Lee, Weiwei Zhang, and Lexi Thompson.

Ad

Mao Saigo reflects on her performance at the Chevron Championship 2025

Mao Saigo started her campaign at the Chevron Championship with the opening round of 70. But after the tough start, she quickly bounced back and played the second round of 68, followed by another round of 69.

The Japanese golfer played a solid penultimate round but had a tough time on the greens in the final round, when she played a round of 74. She still managed to win the title. In the post-round press conference, she reflected on her performance and said (via ASAP Sports)

Ad

"It was my dream to earn this major. It is my first time to win this tournament, are and I was able to realize my dream and I'm very happy about this."

It was Mao Saigo's eighth event of this season. She started the LPGA Tour season at the Founders Cup, where she carded four rounds of 71, 68, 68, and 72 to settle in T28 place. She then competed at the Honda LPGA Thailand, and she played four rounds of 68, 71, 75, and 68 to settle in a T33 position.

Mao Saigo recorded a T5 finish at the Blue Bay LPGA but then missed the cut at the Ford Championship. She settled in T9 place at the T-Mobile Match Play, T68 at the JM Eagle LA Championship, and then finally won the 2025 Chevron Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More