Marco Penge leaps past Wyndham Clark and 23 others in world rankings after Spanish Open win

Marco Penge won his third European Tour event at the Open de España and, with that, reached his career-best ranking in the World Official Golf Rankings. He made a significant jump in the standings, surpassing Wyndham Clark and 23 others.

The English golfer was ranked 55th in the OWGR before the start of the Open de España, and after the win, he is ranked 31st. Meanwhile, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark slipped down in the rankings and settled in 32nd and 33rd, respectively. Scottie Scheffler still tops the OWGR, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Marco Penge had an incredible time playing on the DP World Tour in 2025. Ahead of the start of the year, he was ranked outside the top 400 in the OWGR. He played his first tournament of 2025 on the DP World Tour at the Magical Kenya Open and settled in a tie for 20th place and jumping from 461 to 445 in the OWGR.

He first jumped into the top 100 after finishing runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open, settling in 92nd place from 170th place. Penge won the Hainan Classic and jumped from 344 to 194 in the OWGR, and then, after his second win of the year at the Danish Golf Championship, he jumped to 73rd place.

Marco Penge shares his plans to play on the PGA Tour next year.

Marco Penge is looking forward to competing on the PGA Tour after his victory at the Open de España. After his win on Sunday, he opened up about his performance and his plans with Ten Golf. He said:

"I’m going to America tomorrow with my wife to find a place for when we move in January. So as far as I’m aware, I’m playing the PGA Tour next year and hopefully I’ll have a great season and finish in the playoffs there and then come back to the DP World Tour and play the rest of the season here.

“I love playing golf and I’d play every week if my team let me. So yeah, I want to be playing against the best players in the world and I want to be playing national opens like this. When you win a couple of national opens, that’s something that I’ll never forget and something that my family will never forget. So, that’s my plan," he added.

"I'm going to America tomorrow with my wife to find a place for when we move in January. So as far as I'm aware, I'm playing the PGA Tour next year and hopefully I'll have a great season and finish in the playoffs there and then come back to the DP World Tour and play the rest of the season here. ​ "I love playing golf and I'd play every week if my team let me. So yeah, I want to be playing against the best players in the world and I want to be playing national opens like this. When you win a couple of national opens, that's something that I'll never forget and something that my family will never forget. So, that's my plan." ​ There's been a lot of speculation in recent weeks that he could be considering a move, but I think that clears it up pretty decisively. Marco's game is perfect for the PGA Tour with his huge distance and the height his ball apex's at, plus how well he putts. With his new found confidence after winning 3 times this season he can really make an impression out there.

Marco Penge was impressive throughout the week at the Open de España event. He had a good start with a solid round of 66 and then played a round of 67. He carded 64 in the third round before playing a round of 72 to settle in a tie for the lead with Daniel Brown. He won the tournament with a birdie in the playoff.

