Marco Penge reveals weekend expectation after almost wraping up PGA Tour card at Spanish Open 2025

Marco Penge opened up about his weekend expectations from the 2025 Open de España (Spanish Open). The English golfer took the lead at the DP World Tour event after two rounds, and while heading into the final two rounds, he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, talking about his game.

He posted a picture of himself from the tournament in a light pink T-shirt and wrote in the caption:

"Halfway stage @OpendeEspana @DPWorldTour looking forward to some weekend golf in front of a great crowd here in spain!"

Marco Penge is in contention to win the title, while he has almost wrapped up securing his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

In 2023, the PGA Tour partnered with the DP World Tour to give ten PGA Tour cards to the top players on the Race to Dubai standings who weren’t already exempted.

Penge is currently in third place on the standings and has a good chance to earn his card. His chances seem even brighter with his marvelous outing this week.

Marco Penge shoots 67 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead at the Open de España

Marco Penge started the outing at the Open de España 2025 on Thursday with an opening round of 66. He had a tough start and made a bogey on the first hole, but then fought back on the fourth.

He carded two birdies on the front nine and a bogey, followed by three birdies on the back nine for a round of 5-under 66. In the second round, held on Friday, October 10, he made four birdies for a bogey-free round. He shot 67 and took a one-stroke lead in the game over Joel Girrbach, Aaron Cockerill, and Jeff Winther.

Speaking of his second-round performance, Penge said (via Sky Sports):

"Very patient day, nice to have a bogey-free round. I played pretty solid, still a couple of bits there that I can improve on, but all in all it was a steady round of golf.

"I had a good range session after my round yesterday so today was slightly better - still probably only about a seven out of 10 but hopefully I can play some better golf over the weekend," he added.

This season on the DP World Tour, Marco Penge has had two wins, which helped him secure a strong position in the Race to Dubai standings. He won the Hainan Classic and then carded rounds of 64, 68, 69, and 67 to register a win at the Danish Golf Championship.

Meanwhile, some of his other impressive finishes this season include a solo third at the Investec SA Open Championship, T6 at the Betfred British Masters, and T8 at the Omega European Masters.

