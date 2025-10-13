Marco Penge has a three-word response to being a three-time DP World Tour winner

Marco Penge had a solid three-word reaction to his third win on the DP World Tour. The English golfer won his third event of the season at the Open de España, which wrapped up with its final on Sunday, October 12, in Madrid.

Penge found himself in contention for the title after 54 holes but had a tough time in the fourth round. He played a round of 72 on Sunday and settled in a tie for the lead with fellow Englishman Daniel Brown and finally won the tournament after making a birdie on the first hole of the playoff.

The DP World Tour had shared a picture of Marco Penge with his Open de España trophy on its X (formerly Twitter) account and in the caption mentioned his three wins this season:

"Waking up a three time winner this season"

Penge reacted to it by resharing the post with a hilarious three-word caption. He wrote:

"My first Hatrick"

Marco Penge @PengeMarco My first Hatrick 🫡

Marco Penge’s maiden European Tour win came in April at the Hainan Classic. It was a co-sanctioned tournament by the China Tour, and he played four impressive rounds of 68, 71, 65, and 67 to register a three-stroke win over Sean Crocker and Kristoffer Reitan.

His next win came in August at the Danish Golf Championship, where he registered a one-stroke win over Rasmus Højgaard, and then defeated Dan Brown in a playoff to win the third tournament of the season in Spain.

With the win, Penge had qualified for the Masters 2026 and also the Open Championship. He played at the Open earlier this year as well, but struggled to make the cut.

Marco Penge reflects on his victory at the Open de España 2025

Marco Penge opened up about his victory at the Open de España event while talking to the media after the final round on Sunday, October 12. He reflected on his tough time on the greens in the final round and also talked about Daniel Brown.

"It was a strange day for me," he said (via BBC). "I had it in my head that the golfing gods were kind of against me in a way. Dan and Joel played great, they were holing putts and putting the pressure on me. I just couldn't get it in the hole. It felt like I was really up against it, but I felt like I managed myself really well."

Penge carded a round of 66 on the first day of the Open de España and then 67 on the second day. He was impressive in the third round as well and carded 64, but struggled in the final on Sunday. However, he managed to secure the win. Joel Girrbach settled in third place, followed by Tom McKibbin in fourth place.

