“MASSIVE!!!!” - Billy Horschel goes on Twitter frenzy after English football team West Ham’s latest win

Billy Horschel's love for soccer club West Ham United is no secret to anyone. On Thursday, he went on a Twitter frenzy after West Ham's dominating win over defending champion Arsenal in the EPL (English Premier League).
On Thursday, December 28, West Ham beat Arsenal 2-0 to secure their tenth win this season. This win moved them to sixth place while barring the reigning champions from moving to the top of the points table.
Horschel, who is an ardent West Ham fan, couldn't hide his emotions and celebrated the win by posting on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:
"@WestHam are MASSIVE!!!! ⚒️⚒️⚒️"
The 37-year-old golfer then retweeted three West Ham-related posts. One post endorsed the team's manager, David Moyes, as the 'manager of the month'.
The other two posts celebrated their best ever halfway-stage performance in the league's history. With 33 points accumulated so far, this is West Ham's best halfway-stage points total in the Premier League's history.
Horschel's love affair with West Ham started when he watched the movie Green Street Hooligans, which was released in 2005. The movie features the rivalry between Millwall and West Ham United.
Since then, Horschel has started following the club, despite not every match being telecast in the US. Over time, he has become great friends with West Ham's former captain, Mark Noble.
The relationship is not just one-sided, as West Ham's fans have also embraced Horschel as their own. During the 2021 Open Championship and BMW PGA Championship, fans chanted songs whenever the American golfer teed off. Horschel, who was new to all this, was totally surprised by the affection.
He said (as per ESPN):
"The support was unbelievable. And then when I would sign autographs, take pictures, people would be like, 'Hey Billy, we love you. We love that you're supporting an English football club, we may be a Tottenham fan or we're an Arsenal fan or we support Man United.
"Whatever it may be, but they were so pleased that I was such a big fan and a supporter of the Premier League."
How did Billy Horschel perform in the 2023 season?
Here's a look at Billy Horschel's performance in the 2022–23 season:
PGA Tour
- Presidents Cup*: 1
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T7
- World Wide Technology Championship: T56
- Hero World Challenge: T13
- QBE Shootout: T10
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: T30
- Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT
- WM Phoenix Open: T32
- The Genesis Invitational: CUT
- The Honda Classic: T42
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT
- THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T9
- Masters Tournament: 52
- RBC Heritage: CUT
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T11
- PGA Championship: CUT
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T40
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT
- U.S. Open: T43
- Travelers Championship: CUT
- Genesis Scottish Open: T65
- The Open Championship: CUT
- 3M Open: T13
- Wyndham Championship: 4
- The RSM Classic: CUT
- Grant Thornton Invitational: T14
DP World Tour
- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T14
- Cazoo Open de France: T20
- BMW PGA Championship: T18
- Horizon Irish Open: T45