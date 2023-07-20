"Mastered The art of bunkers" - Fans react to Royal Liverpool's preparation for the 17th hole ahead of The Open 2023

The Open Championship 2023 is set to begin in just a few hours, and the Royal Liverpool Golf Club is all set to host the championship for the 13th time. However, this time it is the 17th hole at Hoylake that is creating a huge buzz among professionals and fans.

The 17th hole of the Royal Liverpool, also known as Little Eye, was redesigned in 2019 by Martin Ebert, and what he created is an exciting par-3, 136-yard hole that has an elevated green encompassed by dangerous sand bunkers and extensive waste areas on all sides.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour shared a video featuring the crew preparing the pot bunker on the 17th hole. The footage shows the crew carefully settling the sand, giving the final touch to the bunker's design, and clearing away any excess dust.

The fans on social media were fascinated by the hard work put in by the crew to give the best experience to the players and fans.

Here's how fans reacted to the preparation of the 17th hole at the Royal Liverpool:

"Mastered The art of bunkers. 👍"

"Love for these guys and gals out there working hard to make this all look spectacular for us. For me, The Open Championship is the coolest major. Respect the history. Thanks folks!"

"Those railes on the edges to trap your ball.... nasty"

"the representation of hell with sand 😀"

"I want grounds crew stats"

"That’s about as much time as I’d spend there playing"

"This is the best maintenance in the bunker"

"Hell yes, make them pay!"

"I could watch this for days!"

"pure evil."

"ASMR 🙏"

What did players say about the 17th hole at the Royal Liverpool for the 151st Open?

Cameron Smith plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round ahead of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

The 17th hole of the Royal Liverpool has been the center of debate ahead of the Open Championship. Named Little Eye In recognition of the small island located in the Dee Estuary, the hole is going to be the decisive factor between the players and the trophy.

2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke seemed concerned about the Little Eye at the Royal Liverpool. He felt that the hole was quite short, with not much scope for bailing out.

"If you hit it anywhere down the right you're looking at double straight away," Clarke told Sky Sports. "It's almost brilliant, but just a touch severe."

Jordan Spieth has said the new 17th will be an interesting 71st hole.

He was quoted as saying via Sky Sports:

"It could be carnage, but you can also hit a short iron and make birdie depending on the conditions."

Five times major champion Brooks Koepka felt otherwise and said he liked the challenges short par-three holes bring.

"I think all the best par-3s in the world that have ever been designed are 165 yards or shorter. I like it," said Koepka.

Defending Open Champion Cameron Smith said there was very little room for mistakes at the new 17th hole and it would provide an exciting finish to the 151st Open.