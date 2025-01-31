"Masterpiece", "Annoying": Fans split on Paige Spiranac's golf swing

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular names in golf. Even though she is not an active professional golfer, she is a social media sensation who makes golf-related content. Her content is usually liked by fans which is evident as she boasts four million followers on Instagram and a million on X (formerly Twitter).

However, one of the 31-year-old's recent videos left fans divided. On X, NUCLR Golf shared a video of Spiranac's swing. In the caption of this post, the page asked its followers to rate Spiranac's golf with a word of a GIF. This post went on to receive a mixed response from fans.

One user was in awe of Spiranac's swing. The user wrote:

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, another user did not think much of Spiranac's swing. The user wrote:

Expand Tweet

Let us take a look at more reactions to Paige's swing:

"Yeah she smoked that ball 🥵🔥" a user wrote.

"overrated - lets see her go on someones channel who doesn't edit and see if she can break 80," wrote another user.

"Zero power, maybe 160 yards?" wrote one user.

Paige Spiranac retired from professional golf in 2016. However, retirement hasn't stopped her from making content related to the sport. As a matter of fact, in 2024, Spiranac was seen back on the golf course as she competed in the Creators Classic, where she scored 2-over par.

Paige Spiranac recently weighed in on the professional golf vs YouTube golf debate

The debate about professional golf vs YouTube golf has been going around in golf circles for quite a while. One person who joined this debate is Paige Spiranac. The social media sensation gave her opinion on the matter after a journalist on social media seemed to take a shot at professional golf.

In a viral post on X, popular golf journalist Kyle Porter wrote a tweet in which he mentioned people enjoy watching their favorite YouTube golfers play for 40 minutes in comparison to golfers for 400 minutes.

This post from Porter received a mixed response from the world of golf. However, Paige Spiranac was sure about her stance. In response to Porter, Spiranac sided with professional golf and mentioned it will always remain king.

"Professional golf will always be king. Golf media personalities are having their moment now because there is so much division in the game. We don’t need more division by comparing YouTube golf to pro golf. They are completely different entities and need to work together to be successful. Once golf YouTube is deemed corporate it will then be uncool and people will flock to pro golf again. It’s a cycle. Rising tides lift all boats. Something I think golf is forgetting right now," Paige Spiranac wrote.

Expand Tweet

After this post, Spiranac also uploaded a video on her social media in which she described the state of professional golf. In this video, she also touched on the topic of professional golf vs YouTube golf. She mentioned both go hand-in-hand and concluded by saying she would stand by golf as she would stand by her hometown team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback