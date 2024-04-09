Masters 2024 final picks & odds: Top 10 Golfers and predictions explored

The golf superstars are at Augusta National this week, competing for the Masters 2024, the season's first major.

The Masters 2024 is all set to begin in two days, as the first round will kick off on April 11 with 89 players fighting for the green jacket at the Augusta National. As the tournament approaches, the experts have started making their predictions, and oddsmakers have also released a list of their best bets this week.

Here in this article, we will look into the top ten favorites at the Masters 2024.

Top 10 Golfers too look forward to the Masters 2024

1) Scottie Scheffler: 4-1

Scottie Scheffler ahead of the Masters 2024

Nowadays, Scottie Scheffler is in such a form that one can put a bet on him blindly. He has not finished outside of the top 17 in the eight starts this season. He is coming to Augusta National after winning two events in a row and missing the playoff by one stroke at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The world No. 1 golfer hasn't shot over 70 since the first start this season and has gained strokes on the greens in five of his last six starts. Speaking of his past performances, he hasn't finished outside the top 20 at Augusta and won here in 2023.

2) Rory McIlroy: 10-1

Rory McIlroy during the Valero Texas Open: Final Round

Despite having a shock exit last year, Rory McIlroy has once again found himself among the favorites. He missed the cut at the Masters in 2021 and 2023 but was runner-up in 2023, his best result here.

The Northern Irishman has made only one top-ten this season, which came at the Valero Texas Open. For the uninitiated, he only needs the win at Augusta to complete the grand slam but he has been on a major drought since 2014. It will be interesting to see what he does this time, especially after consulting with Butch Harmon.

3) Jon Rahm: 12-1

Jon Rahm celebrates after winning the Masters Final Round

The reigning champion is the third favorite to defend his title this week. The only concern remains that Rahm hasn't played a 72-hole event since the BMW PGA Championship.

4) Xander Schauffele: 16-1

Xander Schauffele practices ahead of the Masters 2024

It would not be wrong to call Xander Schauffele Mr. Consistent of the PGA Tour. Although he has been winless since 2022, he has made 42 straight cuts. We can expect him to put on another good show.

5) Brooks Koepka: 18-1

Brooks Koepka ahead of the Masters 2024

Whenever we speak of favorites at the majors, we can't ignore Brooks Koepka. Among the active players, he is only behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson with five wins.

Last year, Koepka had the 54-hole lead at the Masters before he lost track in the final round and ended up as runner-up. However, he learned from his mistakes quickly and won the PGA Championship in a couple of months. Speaking of past performances, he has three top-10s in his last five starts at Augusta.

6) Hideki Matsuyama: 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama during the Genesis Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama is among the favorites at the Masters after the form he has picked up recently. He ended his winless drought at the Genesis Invitational and has made top-12 finishes in the three starts since then.

The Japanese superstar won the green jacket in 2021 and hasn't finished outside the top 16 in the last four starts.

7) Jordan Spieth: 20-1

Jordan Spieth practices ahead of the Masters 2024

Jordan Spieth's first three results at the Masters were T2-1-T2. He finished solo third in 2018 before his performance plummeted in the next few years. However, last year, he again finished T4 at Augusta.

Speaking of recent form, Spieth made a T10 finish at the TPC Summerlin after missing two back-to-back cuts.

8) Joaquin Niemann: 25-1

Joaquin Niemann during the practice round ahead of the Masters 2024

Joaquin Niemann is the second favorite to win at the Masters among the LIV-associated golfers.

At the beginning of the year, Joaquin Niemann's hopes to compete at the Masters were looking pretty low considering he didn't have many opportunities to earn the invite. However, Augusta sent him an invite for his Australian Open win and we can expect him to make full use of the opportunity this week.

9) Ludvig Åberg: 25-1

Ludvig Aberg during the Valero Texas Open Final Round

Ludvig Aberg is one of the two Masters rookies to be among the top ten favorites this week.

Speaking of the recent results, Aberg has made six top 25s this season, including the runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

10) Wyndham Clark: 28-1

Wyndham Clark during the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024

Wyndham Clark is another Masters rookie who is a serious contender for the green jacket this week.

Clark wasn't at the Masters 2023 but in one year, he has become a different player altogether. From being outside the top 200 at that time to being World No. 4 ahead of this week, he has made a drastic improvement.

Speaking of recent form, Clark has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has runner-up finishes at the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.