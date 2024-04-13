Masters 2024 new increased prize money means the winner will receive $360000 more than previous year

The Masters has a $20,000,000 million prize purse. According to the new announcement, the winner of the ongoing 2024 Masters will bag a whopping $3,600,000. This is $360,000 more than what Jon Rahm won last year.

The 2023 Masters had a $18,000,000 prize purse. Owing to this, the event’s winner’s paycheck is at its largest this year. Notably, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler had taken home $2,700,000.

Jon Rahm at the Masters (Image via Getty)

It is pertinent to note that the Masters prize purse has gone up marginally each year since its start. The prestigious event had a total winning purse was $5,000 when the competition started in 1934. Horton Smith, who won the year, got a paycheck of $1,500.

The winner’s paycheck kept going up until it crossed $1 million in 2001. Tiger Woods became the first player to win a million at the event that year. The sum crossed the $2 million mark in 2019. Woods won it again. Notably, this year will be the second time first-place gets at least $3 million.

2024 Masters prize money

While the winner takes the massive $3,600,000 payout, the second-placed golfer will bag a respectable $2,160,000. The golfer finishing third will get $1,360,000 and the player taking the fourth place will get $960,000. Interestingly, the golfer finishing 50th on the Masters leaderboard will fly home with $50,400 in the bank.

Listed below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2024 Masters:

WIN - $3,600,000

2nd - $2,160,000

3rd - $1,360,000

4th - $960,000

5th - $800,000

6th - $720,000

7th - $670,000

8th - $620,000

9th - $580,000

10th - $540,000

11th - $500,000

12th - $460,000

13th - $420,000

14th - $380,000

15th - $360,000

16th - $340,000

17th - $320,000

18th - $300,000

19th - $280,000

20th - $260,000

21st - $240,000

22nd - $224,000

23rd - $208,000

24th - $192,000

25th - $176,000

26th - $160,000

27th - $154,000

28th - $148,000

29th - $142,000

30th - $136,000

31st - $130,000

32nd - $124,000

33rd - $118,000

34th - $113,000

35th - $108,000

36th - $103,000

37th - $98,000

38th - $94,000

39th - $90,000

40th - $86,000

41st - $82,000

42nd - $78,000

43rd - $74,000

44th - $70,000

45th - $66,000

46th - $62,000

47th - $58,000

48th - $54,800

49th - $52,000

50th - $50,400

The remainder of the golfers on the final leaderboard will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $49,200, while the golfers who failed to make the cut get $10,000 for their efforts.

