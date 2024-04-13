Masters 2024 new increased prize money means the winner will receive $360000 more than previous year

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Apr 13, 2024 18:42 GMT
The Masters - Final Round
Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters (Image via Getty)

The Masters has a $20,000,000 million prize purse. According to the new announcement, the winner of the ongoing 2024 Masters will bag a whopping $3,600,000. This is $360,000 more than what Jon Rahm won last year.

The 2023 Masters had a $18,000,000 prize purse. Owing to this, the event’s winner’s paycheck is at its largest this year. Notably, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler had taken home $2,700,000.

Jon Rahm at the Masters (Image via Getty)
Jon Rahm at the Masters (Image via Getty)

It is pertinent to note that the Masters prize purse has gone up marginally each year since its start. The prestigious event had a total winning purse was $5,000 when the competition started in 1934. Horton Smith, who won the year, got a paycheck of $1,500.

The winner’s paycheck kept going up until it crossed $1 million in 2001. Tiger Woods became the first player to win a million at the event that year. The sum crossed the $2 million mark in 2019. Woods won it again. Notably, this year will be the second time first-place gets at least $3 million.

2024 Masters prize money

While the winner takes the massive $3,600,000 payout, the second-placed golfer will bag a respectable $2,160,000. The golfer finishing third will get $1,360,000 and the player taking the fourth place will get $960,000. Interestingly, the golfer finishing 50th on the Masters leaderboard will fly home with $50,400 in the bank.

Listed below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2024 Masters:

  • WIN - $3,600,000
  • 2nd - $2,160,000
  • 3rd - $1,360,000
  • 4th - $960,000
  • 5th - $800,000
  • 6th - $720,000
  • 7th - $670,000
  • 8th - $620,000
  • 9th - $580,000
  • 10th - $540,000
  • 11th - $500,000
  • 12th - $460,000
  • 13th - $420,000
  • 14th - $380,000
  • 15th - $360,000
  • 16th - $340,000
  • 17th - $320,000
  • 18th - $300,000
  • 19th - $280,000
  • 20th - $260,000
  • 21st - $240,000
  • 22nd - $224,000
  • 23rd - $208,000
  • 24th - $192,000
  • 25th - $176,000
  • 26th - $160,000
  • 27th - $154,000
  • 28th - $148,000
  • 29th - $142,000
  • 30th - $136,000
  • 31st - $130,000
  • 32nd - $124,000
  • 33rd - $118,000
  • 34th - $113,000
  • 35th - $108,000
  • 36th - $103,000
  • 37th - $98,000
  • 38th - $94,000
  • 39th - $90,000
  • 40th - $86,000
  • 41st - $82,000
  • 42nd - $78,000
  • 43rd - $74,000
  • 44th - $70,000
  • 45th - $66,000
  • 46th - $62,000
  • 47th - $58,000
  • 48th - $54,800
  • 49th - $52,000
  • 50th - $50,400

The remainder of the golfers on the final leaderboard will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $49,200, while the golfers who failed to make the cut get $10,000 for their efforts.

Poll : Do you think the Masters winner's prize hike is fair?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?