Masters 2024 new increased prize money means the winner will receive $360000 more than previous year

The Masters has a $20,000,000 million prize purse. According to the new announcement, the winner of the ongoing 2024 Masters will bag a whopping $3,600,000. This is $360,000 more than what Jon Rahm won last year.
The 2023 Masters had a $18,000,000 prize purse. Owing to this, the event’s winner’s paycheck is at its largest this year. Notably, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler had taken home $2,700,000.
It is pertinent to note that the Masters prize purse has gone up marginally each year since its start. The prestigious event had a total winning purse was $5,000 when the competition started in 1934. Horton Smith, who won the year, got a paycheck of $1,500.
The winner’s paycheck kept going up until it crossed $1 million in 2001. Tiger Woods became the first player to win a million at the event that year. The sum crossed the $2 million mark in 2019. Woods won it again. Notably, this year will be the second time first-place gets at least $3 million.
2024 Masters prize money
While the winner takes the massive $3,600,000 payout, the second-placed golfer will bag a respectable $2,160,000. The golfer finishing third will get $1,360,000 and the player taking the fourth place will get $960,000. Interestingly, the golfer finishing 50th on the Masters leaderboard will fly home with $50,400 in the bank.
Listed below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2024 Masters:
- WIN - $3,600,000
- 2nd - $2,160,000
- 3rd - $1,360,000
- 4th - $960,000
- 5th - $800,000
- 6th - $720,000
- 7th - $670,000
- 8th - $620,000
- 9th - $580,000
- 10th - $540,000
- 11th - $500,000
- 12th - $460,000
- 13th - $420,000
- 14th - $380,000
- 15th - $360,000
- 16th - $340,000
- 17th - $320,000
- 18th - $300,000
- 19th - $280,000
- 20th - $260,000
- 21st - $240,000
- 22nd - $224,000
- 23rd - $208,000
- 24th - $192,000
- 25th - $176,000
- 26th - $160,000
- 27th - $154,000
- 28th - $148,000
- 29th - $142,000
- 30th - $136,000
- 31st - $130,000
- 32nd - $124,000
- 33rd - $118,000
- 34th - $113,000
- 35th - $108,000
- 36th - $103,000
- 37th - $98,000
- 38th - $94,000
- 39th - $90,000
- 40th - $86,000
- 41st - $82,000
- 42nd - $78,000
- 43rd - $74,000
- 44th - $70,000
- 45th - $66,000
- 46th - $62,000
- 47th - $58,000
- 48th - $54,800
- 49th - $52,000
- 50th - $50,400
The remainder of the golfers on the final leaderboard will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $49,200, while the golfers who failed to make the cut get $10,000 for their efforts.
Poll : Do you think the Masters winner's prize hike is fair?
Yes
No
0 votes