Masters 2024 prize money breakdown: Full payout explored

The 2024 Masters will have a total prize purse of $20 million. This is the largest purse in the tournament’s history, up from $18 million a year ago. The champion’s payment has gone up as well. The coveted event has reached the level of a signature event, in terms of the PGA Tour prize money chart.

The winner at the Augusta National on Sunday will take home $3.6 million, the largest ever first-place paycheck for Masters. It's pertinent to note that Jon Rahm won $3.24 million for winning the Green Jacket last year.

While the champion takes the massive payout, the one finishing second on the Masters final leaderboard will bag $2.16 million. The third=placed golfer will win over a million. The player taking the fourth place will fly back home with $960,000 in the bank, while the golfer finishing fifth will win $800,000.

Interestingly, the golfer finishing 50th on the Augusta event's leaderboard will return with $50,400.

2024 Masters prize money breakdown

Listed below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2024 Masters Tournament, which has a $20 million purse:

WIN - $3,600,000

2nd - $2,160,000

3rd - $1,360,000

4th - $960,000

5th - $800,000

6th - $720,000

7th - $670,000

8th - $620,000

9th - $580,000

10th - $540,000

11th - $500,000

12th - $460,000

13th - $420,000

14th - $380,000

15th - $360,000

16th - $340,000

17th - $320,000

18th - $300,000

19th - $280,000

20th - $260,000

21st - $240,000

22nd - $224,000

23rd - $208,000

24th - $192,000

25th - $176,000

26th - $160,000

27th - $154,000

28th - $148,000

29th - $142,000

30th - $136,000

31st - $130,000

32nd - $124,000

33rd - $118,000

34th - $113,000

35th - $108,000

36th - $103,000

37th - $98,000

38th - $94,000

39th - $90,000

40th - $86,000

41st - $82,000

42nd - $78,000

43rd - $74,000

44th - $70,000

45th - $66,000

46th - $62,000

47th - $58,000

48th - $54,800

49th - $52,000

50th - $50,400

It'a pertinent to note that the remainder of golfers on the final leaderboard will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $49,200 based on their finishing scores. The golfers who failed to make the cut get $10,000 for their efforts.