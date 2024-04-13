Masters 2024 prize money breakdown: Full payout explored

The 2024 Masters will have a total prize purse of $20 million. This is the largest purse in the tournament’s history, up from $18 million a year ago. The champion’s payment has gone up as well. The coveted event has reached the level of a signature event, in terms of the PGA Tour prize money chart.
The winner at the Augusta National on Sunday will take home $3.6 million, the largest ever first-place paycheck for Masters. It's pertinent to note that Jon Rahm won $3.24 million for winning the Green Jacket last year.
While the champion takes the massive payout, the one finishing second on the Masters final leaderboard will bag $2.16 million. The third=placed golfer will win over a million. The player taking the fourth place will fly back home with $960,000 in the bank, while the golfer finishing fifth will win $800,000.
Interestingly, the golfer finishing 50th on the Augusta event's leaderboard will return with $50,400.
2024 Masters prize money breakdown
Listed below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2024 Masters Tournament, which has a $20 million purse:
- WIN - $3,600,000
- 2nd - $2,160,000
- 3rd - $1,360,000
- 4th - $960,000
- 5th - $800,000
- 6th - $720,000
- 7th - $670,000
- 8th - $620,000
- 9th - $580,000
- 10th - $540,000
- 11th - $500,000
- 12th - $460,000
- 13th - $420,000
- 14th - $380,000
- 15th - $360,000
- 16th - $340,000
- 17th - $320,000
- 18th - $300,000
- 19th - $280,000
- 20th - $260,000
- 21st - $240,000
- 22nd - $224,000
- 23rd - $208,000
- 24th - $192,000
- 25th - $176,000
- 26th - $160,000
- 27th - $154,000
- 28th - $148,000
- 29th - $142,000
- 30th - $136,000
- 31st - $130,000
- 32nd - $124,000
- 33rd - $118,000
- 34th - $113,000
- 35th - $108,000
- 36th - $103,000
- 37th - $98,000
- 38th - $94,000
- 39th - $90,000
- 40th - $86,000
- 41st - $82,000
- 42nd - $78,000
- 43rd - $74,000
- 44th - $70,000
- 45th - $66,000
- 46th - $62,000
- 47th - $58,000
- 48th - $54,800
- 49th - $52,000
- 50th - $50,400
It'a pertinent to note that the remainder of golfers on the final leaderboard will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $49,200 based on their finishing scores. The golfers who failed to make the cut get $10,000 for their efforts.