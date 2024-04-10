Masters 2024 Rain Prediction: Chances of Rain on Day 1

The Masters 2024 begins in one day as the players tee off for the first round on Thursday, April 1. Just like last year, overcast conditions are expected to affect play at Augusta National right on Day 1.

According to the weather forecast, the first round of the Masters 2024 will be affected by showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are expected to clear up by daytime and remain the same for the remaining three and a half days.

The official weather forecast by Augusta National indicates that there's over an 80% chance of rain on Thursday with cloud cover of over 95% due to a slow-moving storm system.

The temperature will reach 78°F during the day. Thunderstorms are expected, with southwest winds flowing at speeds of 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Here are the other weather details for the opening round of the Masters 2024 on Thursday, Apr. 11:

Morning:

Temperature - 72°F

Weather - Showers and a heavy thunderstorm; mostly cloudy and windy

Wind - SSE 20 mph with gusts up to 39 mph

Humidity - 82%

Probability of Precipitation (POP) - 84%

Cloud Cover - 95%

Visibility - 8 km

Noon:

Temperature - 79°F

Weather - Showers and a heavy thunderstorm; mostly cloudy and windy

Wind - SW 20 mph with gusts up to 38 mph

Humidity - 69%

POP - 82%

Cloud Cover - 89%

Visibility - 8 km

Evening:

Temperature - 61°F

Weather - Mostly cloudy and breezy

Wind - W 14 mph with gusts up to 34 mph

Humidity - 62%

POP - 25%

Cloud Cover - 84%

Visibility - 10 km

Tee times for the Masters 2024, Round 1 explored

Jon Rahm will look to defend his title at the Masters 2024

Here are the tee times explored for the opening round of the Masters 2024 (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

7:40 am: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (Honorary Starters)

8:00 am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

8:24 am: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

8:48 am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 am: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

9:12 am: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 am: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 am: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 am: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 am: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 am: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

11:42 am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

12:12 pm: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 pm: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1:00 pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 pm: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2:00 pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood