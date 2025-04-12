Masters 2025 Day 3 weather forecast: Will it be sunny on Saturday?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 12, 2025 10:23 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn
The Masters 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Although there was no rain in the first two days at the Masters 2025, the winds did impact the play. However, the third day at Augusta National is expected to be better in this aspect.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature for Saturday is expected to reach 66°F in Augusta National. The conditions are expected to remain sunny for most of the day. The winds from the north-northwest will not be as strong as the first two days, as they will blow at 6 mph, with gusts reaching up to 14 mph. Besides, no precipitation and thunderstorms are expected during the third round of the Masters 2025.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Masters 2025, Round 3:

Morning

  • Wind - ESE at 6 mph
  • Wind Gusts - Up to 9 mph
  • Humidity - 59%
  • Dew Point - 42°F
  • Chance of Rain - 0%
  • Precipitation - 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover - 20%
  • Visibility - 10 miles

Afternoon

  • Wind - NNW at 7 mph
  • Wind Gusts - Up to 14 mph
  • Humidity - 38%
  • Dew Point - 39°F
  • Chance of Rain - 0%
  • Precipitation - 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover - 20%
  • Visibility - 10 miles

Evening

  • Wind - NNE at 5 mph
  • Wind Gusts - Up to 8 mph
  • Humidity - 49%
  • Dew Point - 39°F
  • Chance of Rain - 0%
  • Precipitation - 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover - 4%
  • Visibility - 10 miles
Tee time details for the Masters 2025, Day 3 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Masters 2025, Round 3 (all times ET):

  • 9:50 am - Tom Kim
  • 10:00 am - Joaquín Niemann, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:10 am - Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman
  • 10:20 am - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
  • 10:30 am - Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson
  • 10:40 am - Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:50 am - Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun
  • 11:10 am - Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel
  • 11:20 am - Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An
  • 11:30 am - Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
  • 11:40 am - Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
  • 11:50 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
  • 12:00 pm - Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger
  • 12:10 pm - Tom Hoge, Max Homa
  • 12:30 pm - Harris English, Min Woo Lee
  • 12:40 pm - Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria
  • 12:50 pm - Brian Harman, Bubba Watson
  • 1:00 pm - Davis Riley, Michael Kim
  • 1:10 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:20 pm - Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
  • 1:30 pm - Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:50 pm - Jason Day, Sungjae Im
  • 2:00 pm - Rasmus Højgaard, Viktor Hovland
  • 2:10 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 2:20 pm - Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry
  • 2:30 pm - Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners
  • 2:40 pm - Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
