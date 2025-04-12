Masters 2025 Day 3 weather forecast: Will it be sunny on Saturday?

Although there was no rain in the first two days at the Masters 2025, the winds did impact the play. However, the third day at Augusta National is expected to be better in this aspect.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature for Saturday is expected to reach 66°F in Augusta National. The conditions are expected to remain sunny for most of the day. The winds from the north-northwest will not be as strong as the first two days, as they will blow at 6 mph, with gusts reaching up to 14 mph. Besides, no precipitation and thunderstorms are expected during the third round of the Masters 2025.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Masters 2025, Round 3:

Morning

Wind - ESE at 6 mph

ESE at 6 mph Wind Gusts - Up to 9 mph

Up to 9 mph Humidity - 59%

59% Dew Point - 42°F

42°F Chance of Rain - 0%

0% Precipitation - 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover - 20%

20% Visibility - 10 miles

Afternoon

Wind - NNW at 7 mph

NNW at 7 mph Wind Gusts - Up to 14 mph

Up to 14 mph Humidity - 38%

38% Dew Point - 39°F

39°F Chance of Rain - 0%

0% Precipitation - 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover - 20%

20% Visibility - 10 miles

Evening

Wind - NNE at 5 mph

NNE at 5 mph Wind Gusts - Up to 8 mph

Up to 8 mph Humidity - 49%

49% Dew Point - 39°F

39°F Chance of Rain - 0%

0% Precipitation - 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover - 4%

4% Visibility - 10 miles

Tee time details for the Masters 2025, Day 3 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Masters 2025, Round 3 (all times ET):

9:50 am - Tom Kim

10:00 am - Joaquín Niemann, Jordan Spieth

10:10 am - Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman

10:20 am - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston

10:30 am - Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson

10:40 am - Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia

10:50 am - Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun

11:10 am - Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 am - Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An

11:30 am - Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas

11:40 am - Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson

11:50 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

12:00 pm - Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger

12:10 pm - Tom Hoge, Max Homa

12:30 pm - Harris English, Min Woo Lee

12:40 pm - Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria

12:50 pm - Brian Harman, Bubba Watson

1:00 pm - Davis Riley, Michael Kim

1:10 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:20 pm - Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

1:30 pm - Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 pm - Jason Day, Sungjae Im

2:00 pm - Rasmus Højgaard, Viktor Hovland

2:10 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton

2:20 pm - Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry

2:30 pm - Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners

2:40 pm - Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

