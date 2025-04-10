Masters 2025 honorary starters pick the same name to win Major tournament

While the Masters 2025 has commenced, it remains to be seen who wins the first major tournament of the season. If the honorary starters are to be believed, there's one person who's about to take home the Green Jacket and do something few have ever done before.

All three honorary starters had the same name in mind: Rory McIlroy. It's been over 3,000 days since he last won a Major at all, and he needs this one to complete his career Grand Slam.

Golf Channel writer Brentley Romine tweeted more details on the honorary starters' perspectives from his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Tom Watson, who won two Green Jackets in 1977 and 1981, said that it's his "gut feeling" that McIlroy will both break his decade-long losing drought in Majors and become the sixth player to ever win all four Majors.

Gary Player shared the same thought:

"He has the best swing in golf without a question. He's the fittest golfer. He does a dead lift of 400 pounds."

Jack Nicklaus was detailed in his assessment of who he thinks is a future Masters Tournament champion:

"We were talking, and I said, 'Rory, I know you prepared for Augusta; tell me how you're going to play the golf course.' We went through it, shot for shot. And he got done with the round, and I didn't open my mouth. And I said, 'Well, I wouldn't change a thing. That's exactly the way I would try to play the golf course.'"

He added:

"The discipline to do that is what Rory has lacked in my opinion. He's got all the shots. He's got all the game. He certainly is as talented as anybody in the game."

McIlroy began the Masters with the second-best odds of winning, trailing only defending winner Scottie Scheffler.

LIV Golfer says Rory McIlroy can win Masters 2025

Phil Mickelson knows what it takes to win the Masters. He's done it three times. While he hesitated to go as far as Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson did, he did offer support for Rory McIlroy's grand slam quest.

Phil Mickelson offered support for Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

The LIV Golf star admitted that McIlroy is capable of coming through at Augusta National via ESPN because he can drive the ball "so long and straight" and has a "huge advantage" on this particular course.

He went on:

"He and about 20 guys that drive it like he does will have an advantage of playing it a certain way. They can play it a certain way that is much more aggressive and take advantage of holes than some others, than guys like myself. But you still have to execute, you still have to hit the shots, and I think that's what he's focused on."

Mickelson also said Rory McIlroy's ability to compartmentalize all the struggles and failures he's had in the past is a strength, so he doesn't think pressure or mental issues are what has held him back from winning this event.

