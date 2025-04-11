Masters 2025: Max Homa makes his first cut in 9 months at Augusta

Max Homa will finally play a weekend after two months. The last time Homa played in an event on a weekend was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which had no cut. Homa has struggled so far this season, but the 34-year-old has finally broken his weekend curse.
Homa hadn't made a cut at any events over the past nine months. He last did so in July 2024 when he competed at The Open Championship. Since then, the American golfer has been looking for his break. And luckily for him, this big break came at one of the biggest events on the golf tour.
NUCLR Golf shared this information on its page on X (formerly Twitter) and stated:
"#FINALLY — Max Homa will play the weekend at The Masters, and sees his first weekend since January at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which had no cut. It’s Homa’s first made cut at an event with a cut since The Open Championship last July. @HomaLegion"
In terms of numbers, Max Homa struggled in his first round at The Masters before turning things around in round two. The golfer scored a 2-over-par 74, tying him for 51st. At this point, he was nine strokes behind the leader Justin Rose. Homa shot four birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey.
The California native approached the course aggressively and delivered a strong performance on Friday, April 11, shooting a two-under-par 70. This placed him tied for 32nd overall and made him eligible to play this weekend.
Max Homa expresses confidence after making the cut at Masters 2025
Making the cut for the weekend was a massive moment for Max Homa in his bid to return to his best. In an interview with the PGA Tour, Homa discussed how it had been a difficult period for him. He expressed that he was not able to concentrate much on the game and that he felt pressured to perform well.
But finally, this pressure is relieved from his head after a strong second round showing. The golfer expressed all of this in the interview, even saying:
"It's awesome. This has been not fun at all... You're always trying to learn and evolve. I know I'm only even and whatever, eight back, but it does feel good to not beat myself out here. So that was nice."
This is Homa's first Masters appearance since splitting from his longtime caddie, Joe Greiner, which he stated was not his decision. His performance at Augusta shows resilience and a return to form on a course where he tied for third place in 2024.