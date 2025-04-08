Masters 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Masters is almost here, and the tee times for the first round have finally been revealed. On Thursday, the massive and star-studded field will take the course at Augusta National.
While Scottie Scheffler is a favorite to clinch his third Green Jacket, he will face stiff competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy who won the Players Championship last month. Here are the details regarding the pairings and when they will tee off:
Opening round tee times and pairings for the Masters revealed
Following are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the Masters 2025 (All times in E.T.):
- 7:40 A.M: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire, and Ryo Hisatsune
- 7:51 A.M: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, and Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:02 A.M: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, and Cameron Young
- 8:13 A.M: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, and Chris Kirk
- 8:24 A.M: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, and David Thompson
- 8:35 A.M: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, and Noah Kent
- 8:52 A.M: Cam Smith, JT Poston, and Aaron Rai
- 9:03 A.M: Fred Couples, Harris English, and Taylor Pendrith
- 9:14 A.M: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, and Stephan Jaeger
- 9:25 A.M: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, and Byeong Hun An
- 9:36 A.M: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, and Nick Dunlap
- 9:47 A.M: Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee, and Joaquin Niemann
- 9:58 A.M: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, and Keegan Bradley
- 10:15 A.M: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Jose Luis Ballester
- 10:26 A.M: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:37 A.M: Tony Finau, Thomas Detry, and Maverick McNealy
- 10:48 A.M: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, and Austin Eckroat.
- 10:59 A.M: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, and Adam Schenk.
- 11:10 A.M: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, and Brian Campbell
- 11:21 A.M: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, and Evan Beck
- 11:38 A.M: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:49 A.M: Charl Schwartze, Denny McCarthy, and Hiroshi Tai
- 12:00 P.M: Max Homa, Justin Rose, and J.J. Spaun
- 12:11 P.M: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, and Justin Hastings
- 12:22 P.M: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, and Daniel Berger
- 12:33 P.M: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:50 P.M: Brooks Koepka, Russel Henley, and Sungjae Im
- 1:01: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland
- 1:12 P.M: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Akshay Bhatia
- 1:23 P.M: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, and Shane Lowry
- 1:34 P.M: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, and Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:45 P.M: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, and Sam Burns
Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar